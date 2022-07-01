Silver Bay Seafoods Goes Live With Northscope ERP Software at Its Alaska Seafood and California Squid Plants

MILL CREEK, Wash., July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With an expedited implementation process of less than four weeks, Silver Bay Seafoods went live with NorthScope ERP software at all five of its Alaska plants and is beginning implementation of its California-based squid plant.
With this go-live, NorthScope is providing Silver Bay's plants with:
- Electronic fish ticket processing and fisherman settlement functionality
- Ability to import fishermen credit card transactions into NorthScope
- Ability to import AP invoices for fishermen into NorthScope
- System training
Following this initial go-live, plans include additional configuration of NorthScope for Silver Bay as well as additional integrations, custom reports, and additional training, all which is estimated to be complete by the end of summer 2022.
Discussing the partnership with Silver Bay Seafoods, Northlake Partners Managing Partner Adam Herman said, "We are very excited to be working with the Silver Bay team and appreciate the opportunity to earn their business. The timeline for this go-live is tight but we know with an all-hands-on-deck approach, we will be able to meet their objectives." Regarding the progress of the expedited implementation, Silver Bay Project Manager Kim Partridge said, "It has been a tremendous benefit to have the NorthScope team come to Kodiak and Naknek. They are great to work with and have a good knowledge of the business and how to set up NorthScope to provide SBS with the information we need, in the format we want."
In addition to Silver Bay Seafoods, NorthScope's new partnerships include Greenhead Lobster, Artic Fisheries, and more.
About NorthScope: NorthScope is ERP software for food manufacturers created by the Northlake Partners (NLP) to specifically support seafood processors, food manufacturers, food distributors and agricultural processors. Since 2008, NLP has been providing ERP software and step-by-step guidance for food manufacturers, giving them the tools to build the business they've always wanted.
About Silver Bay Seafoods: Silver Bay Seafoods is a primarily fishermen-owned seafood processing company operating six high-capacity facilities in Alaska and three in California. The company processes salmon, herring, squid, pollock, Pacific cod, halibut, sablefish, and rockfish. Silver Bay produces fresh, frozen, and shelf-stable healthy, sustainable seafood products. Founded in 2007 as a single salmon processing facility in Sitka, Alaska, Silver Bay is now one of the largest seafood companies in Alaska and the West Coast.
Media Contact:
Tatum Garino
The Northlake Partners
425-949-3313 x115
tg@thenlp.com
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
