Texas Regional Bank Completes Acquisition of AccessBank Texas

HARLINGEN, Texas, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harlingen-based Texas State Bankshares, Inc. and Denton-based Access Bancorp, Inc. announced today that they have completed the merger of Access Bancorp, Inc. with Texas State Bankshares, Inc. and AccessBank Texas with Texas Regional Bank. As a result of the transaction, Texas Regional Bank will add AccessBank Texas' five (5) locations and approximately $570 million in assets within the Denton, Fort Worth, and Dallas markets to its existing network of twenty-three (23) banking centers in South Texas, the Texas Hill Country, and Houston.
"Texas Regional Bank continues to seek out opportunities in growing Texas markets. AccessBank Texas brings us our fourth region, allowing us to expand our foundation of financial services to some of the top markets in the state," said Michael Scaief, Chairman and CEO of Texas Regional Bank. "We have experienced great success by diversifying our footprint across Texas. Our move into the DFW area is part of our strategic plan and will allow us the opportunity to enhance what AccessBank Texas has already done in the community," said Bobby Farris, Vice Chairman of Texas Regional Bank.
"The leadership, culture, and vision of Texas Regional Bank will be a great fit for our stockholders, staff, and the community that we serve," remarked Cleve Breedlove, President and CEO of AccessBank Texas. "This merger is all about enhancing our communities by strengthening existing product and service offerings and adding new options, such as Trust and Wealth Management," said Brett Bingham, also a member of the AccessBank Board of Directors.
Michael Scaief will continue as Chairman and President of Texas State Bankshares, Inc. and Chairman and CEO of Texas Regional Bank. Cleve Breedlove will serve as Region President over the Dallas/Fort Worth region. Both Cleve Breedlove and Brett Bingham will join the Texas Regional Bank's Board of Directors.
Texas Regional Bank is a diversified financial services company with assets in excess of $2.6 billion offering financial services in banking, wealth, trust, international, and mortgage.
Texas Regional Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Texas State Bankshares, Inc. Ownership of the organization spreads across more than 1,000 shareholders, the majority of whom are from Texas. Texas Regional Bank is proud of its broad and influential shareholder base that has been key to its success since 2010.
For more information about Texas Regional Bank, please visit our website at www.texasregionalbank.com.
Related Images
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
Attachment
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.