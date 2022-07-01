Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference: Company Executives Present Live July 7th

NEW YORK, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference to be held on July 7th. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend. The program begins at 9:30 AM EDT on Thursday, July 7th.



It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings.

"We are thrilled to feature a diverse roster of small cap companies that demonstrate the value of this market segment," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "A special thanks to Scott Powell, President & CEO of Skyline Corporate Communications Group, for kicking off the day with a keynote discussion focused on "Small Cap Investing in a Recession."

July 7th Agenda:

Eastern

Time (ET) Presentation Ticker(s) 9:30 AM "Small Cap Investing in a Recession – How Companies Rise Above the Fray"

Scott Powell, President of Skyline Corporate Communications 10:30 AM Exco Technologies Ltd. OTCQX: EXCOF | TSX: XTC 11:00 AM EV Technology Group Ltd. Pink: EVTIF | NEO: EVTG 11:30 AM AAC Clyde Space OTCQX: ACCMF | Nasdaq Stockholm: AAC 12:00 PM Sekur Private Data Ltd. OTCQX: SWISF | CSE: SKUR 12:30 PM LiveToBeHappy, Inc. Pink: CAVR

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

