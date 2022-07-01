Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market is Predicted to Rise at a CAGR of 16.4% during the Forecast Period, observes TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global market for non-invasive prenatal testing market was worth around US$ 1.3 Bn in 2018. The non-invasive prenatal testing market is likely to develop at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period, from 2019 to 2027. Rising numbers of infants born with chromosomal anomalies like Down syndrome and Tuner's syndrome are triggered, in part, by advanced age of mothers. Medical practitioners are now able to detect such conditions in advance owing to non-invasive prenatal tests. As a result, hospitals, gynecology and obstetrics clinics, and diagnostic facilities all use this testing method extensively, which is likely to drive demand for non-invasive prenatal testing.



Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing manufacturers specialize in the identification and diagnosis of fetal genetic disorders. As per industry researchers, the non-invasive prenatal diagnostics market is likely to have significant development potential in China. According to reports, nearly 900,000 cases in the nation fall under the high-risk pregnancy category each year, which is expected to drive growth prospects for non-invasive prenatal testing in the nation.

Another important aspect that is predicted to fuel market expansion in the years ahead is growing consumer awareness. Women with high-risk pregnancies typically choose for prenatal testing.

Key Findings of Market Report

As NIPT offers a high degree of safety as well as precision compared to traditional screening and invasive diagnostic procedures, the demand for his testing method is anticipated to be driven by the high occurrence of Turner's syndrome and Down's syndrome in babies born throughout the world.





The prevalence of genetic as well as congenital disorders is predicted to rise as a result of dietary practices, changing lifestyle, and exposure to mutagenic chemicals. These chemicals are poised to produce spontaneous mutations in fetuses and expectant mothers. The use of non-invasive prenatal diagnostics is predicted to increase due to this aspect throughout the forecast period.





Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Growth Drivers

As the average age of mothers rise, chromosomal aneuploidies are projected to become more prevalent, increasing the need for non-invasive prenatal testing in the years to come.





Non-invasive prenatal diagnostics are a halfway stage between invasive testing to look for fetal abnormalities and screening procedures. The domain of reproductive genetics is then expected to observe growth as a result.



Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Eurofins LifeCodexx AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

BGI Group,

Berry Genetics Inc

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Segmentation

Test Type

Materni21

Harmony

Panorama

Verifi

NIFTY

Other

Application

Microdeletions Symptoms

Others

Technology

NGS

WGS

Others



End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others



