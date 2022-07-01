Medigus: Eventer Signs Agreements with Two Teams from the Israeli Basketball Premier League and the Israeli National Basketball League

Eventer will leverage its capabilities in the sports sector and intends to expand its outreach to leagues in the US and Europe
Tel Aviv, Israel, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. MDGS ("Medigus"), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies and electric vehicle ("EV") and charging solutions, announced today that Eventer Technologies Ltd. ("Eventer"), a software company operating events and virtual events sector, 47.69% owned by Medigus, signed agreements with two basketball teams from the Israeli Basketball Premier League and the Israeli National Basketball League. As part of the agreements, Eventer will sell tickets for the teams' games.
Eventer has recently expanded its presence in the entertainment field by offering its services to teams and associations from the sports sector, in addition to its operations in the music, broadcast and art industries. Eventer will leverage its capabilities in the sports sector and intends to expand its outreach to leagues in the US and Europe, as well as large sporting events.
"We are excited to sign agreements with leading teams from the Israeli Basketball Premier League and the Israeli National Basketball League. The sports sector is an extremely attractive field for Eventer, from ticket selling to productions and more," said Liron Carmel, Chief Executive Officer of Medigus and Chairman of the Board of Eventer.
Eventer is a software company engaged in the development and operation of a cloud-based technology platform for the management of ticketing sales for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events of various types, including performances, festivals, courses, lectures, conferences and other activities.
In addition to its proprietary technology platform, Eventer provides ancillary services to event organizers, such as customer service solutions, assistance in sales and marketing of events, as well as providing secure payment clearing services through third-party providers.
About Medigus
Based in Israel, Medigus Ltd. MDGS is a technologies company that is focused on innovative growth partnerships, mainly in advanced medical solutions, digital commerce, and electric vehicle markets. Medigus' affiliations in the medical solutions arena consist of ownership in ScoutCam Inc. SCTC, and Polyrizon Ltd. The Company's affiliates in digital commerce include Gix Internet Ltd. GIX, Jeffs' Brands and Eventer Technologies Ltd. In the electric vehicle market, Charging Robotics, Ltd. and Revoltz are also part of the Company's portfolio of technology solution providers. Medigus is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market. To learn more about Medigus' advanced technologies, please visit http://www.medigus.com/investor-relations.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Medigus' current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Medigus could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.
The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in any filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Medigus undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Medigus is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.
Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies Inc.
1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)
Or 407-491-4498
MDGS@redchip.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.