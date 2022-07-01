ñol

Provident Financial Services, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

by Globe Newswire
July 1, 2022 8:00 AM | 2 min read

ISELIN, N.J., July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. PFS announced that it expects to release financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Friday, July 29, 2022 at approximately 8:00 a.m. (ET). A copy of the earnings release will be immediately available on the Company's website, www.Provident.Bank, by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Press Releases.

Representatives of the Company will hold a conference call for investors on July 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the Company's second quarter financial results. Information about the conference call is as follows:

United States:1-844-200-6205
United States (Local):1-646-904-5544
Canada (Toll Free):1-833-950-0062
Canada (Local):1-226-828-7575
All other locations:1-929-526-1599
Access code:293159

Press *1 to ask a question, *2 to withdraw your question, or *0 for operator assistance.

Internet access to the call will be available (listen only) at www.Provident.Bank by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Webcast.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 12:00 noon (ET) on July 29, 2022 until 9:00 a.m. (ET) on August 12, 2022.

US (Local):1-929-458-6194
US Toll Free:1-866-813-9403
Canada:1-226-828-7578
UK (Local):0204 525 0658
All other locations:+44 204 525 0658
Access Code:260541

The call will also be archived on the Company's website for a period of one year.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank. As of March 31, 2022, the Company reported assets of $13.6 billion. The Bank currently operates a network of full service branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and Queens County, New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc.

SOURCE: Provident Financial Services, Inc.

CONTACT: Investor Relations, 1-732-590-9300

Web Site: http://www.Provident.Bank


Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.