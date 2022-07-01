Kill Cliff, the clean energy drink company, seals deal to become one of the world's largest MMA Clubs: Behold "Kill Cliff FC"

ATLANTA, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta-based Kill Cliff, the official energy drink of the World Champion Atlanta Braves, now has its own championship-caliber professional MMA team. Is there such a thing as too much winning? Kill Cliff says "No!"



In an unprecedented deal to take over the naming rights of Sanford MMA, "Kill Cliff FC" (Kill Cliff Fight Club) is now one of the world's most prestigious MMA teams.

Kill Cliff FC boasts a roster of over 80 professional fighters including current and former Champions from the UFC, Bellator, One, and many other MMA organizations around the world. Over the past few years, the team has developed into a true powerhouse fostering legends and superstars like Robbie Lawler, Gilbert Burns, Aung La Nsang, Logan Storley and many others.

"Kill Cliff FC firmly plants Kill Cliff at the epicenter of one of the most exciting and largest sports in the world," said Kill Cliff CEO, John Timar. "Our brand emerged from the Navy SEAL community with the idea of creating clean and natural drinks to fuel the toughest and most elite athletes on the planet. With signature drinks from Joe Rogan and Israel Adesanya already in the Kill Cliff arsenal, this is a natural progression for our brand. We like to think about the realm of the possible, act boldly, disrupt and innovate. Now, we have a pro sports team. That's pretty cool."

Partner, David Martin, adds, "We are thrilled to partner with a mission-based brand like Kill Cliff. Their trailblazing clean energy and CBD formulas are a mainstay with our team and they have set a trend in the industry while simultaneously benefitting the Navy SEAL Foundation. Kill Cliff FC stands to make a huge impact far beyond the world of MMA."

"Our track record of producing champions speaks for itself," said Henri Hooft, Kill Cliff FC Partner and Head Coach. "But the gravity of the Kill Cliff deal clearly takes the organization and each individual fighter to the next level."

Kill Cliff FC will have multiple fighters featured in one or more leagues nearly every weekend of the year. You, too, can enjoy the same drinkhole happiness as your favorite MMA athletes with Kill Cliff being available at retailers and grocers nationwide like Walmart and offer their full line of clean energy drinks and CBD beverages online at KillCliff.com , with many beverages available on Amazon. You can follow the team at KillCliffFC.com .

About Kill Cliff

Founded by a Navy SEAL, Kill Cliff is the nation's best tasting and fastest-growing clean energy and CBD beverage brand. A champion for the people, Kill Cliff is crushing the souls of the toxic energy establishment by offering a better lifestyle choice delivered through a mouthwatering cornucopia of flavors. Kill Cliff honors the dedication and sacrifice of active military and veterans through its partnership with the Navy SEAL Foundation, recently exceeding $1m in charitable contributions. Go to killcliff.com , follow Kill Cliff on social media, and download Kill Cliff TV from the iOS or Android app stores for 100% more American winning! No Drinkhole will be left behind. Own it.

Media Contact

Dani Kraycik

Dani@commodditiesinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/939c935d-9e74-42ba-8dec-82d19d049584