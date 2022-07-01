Gentex Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

ZEELAND, Mich., July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation GNTX, the Zeeland, Michigan-based supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection technologies, is pleased to announce that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, July 22, before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call for the investment community at 9:30am ET to discuss the results.
The call will be available via a live audio webcast. Participants who wish to ask questions may register for the call here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call seamlessly. It is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start, although they may register ahead of the call and dial in at any time during the call. If you wish to join the call but do not plan to ask questions, you may join the listen-only webcast here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pxb4q3v6.
A webcast replay will be available approximately 24 hours after the conclusion of the call at http://ir.gentex.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-past-events.
Contact Information:
Gentex Investor Relations
616-772-1590 x5814
