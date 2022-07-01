Web3 Ventures Appoints Zach Rosen to Advisory Board

TORONTO, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web3 Ventures Inc. ("W3V" or the "Company"), a platform company focused on incubating, accelerating, and developing world class projects and applications for the decentralized web, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Zach Rosen to its Advisory Board.



A Berkeley alum and experienced founder that has built and scaled a startup to eight figures in revenue, Mr. Rosen is a founder at Brydge, a startup that enables dApps (decentralized applications) to deploy on one chain and accept payments from the rest. Mr. Rosen holds previous experience in both software engineering and investment banking.

"I am very excited to be working alongside W3V, leveraging my network, background, and active role within the web3 space to help identify and evaluate world class crypto projects for their platform. I'm most excited by teams building simple, beautiful interfaces that abstract the complexities of ZK's and DeFi, making the decentralized web more accessible for the mainstream. I look forward to utilizing my passion for building from zero-to-one and my experience in scaling technology sales teams to help advance and accelerate W3V's projects and initiatives," said Mr. Rosen.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Stan Fainzilberg, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact

Stan Fainzilberg

Telephone: (416) 418-6949

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include "forward-looking information" (as that term is defined by Canadian securities legislation), concerning the Company's business. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management, including future plans for the Company. Although the Company believes that such expectations and assumptions are reasonable, investors should not rely unduly on such forward-looking information as the Company can give no assurance they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information (whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise) other than as required by applicable securities laws.