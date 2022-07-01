Outlook on the 8K Technology Global Market to 2027 - Proliferation of 5G and Increasing On-Demand Content Presents Opportunities

Dublin, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 8K Technology Market (2022-2027) by Product, Consumers, Resolution, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global 8K Technology Market is estimated to be USD 3.26 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 18.9 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 42.12%.



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global 8K Technology Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Some of the companies covered in this report are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, LG Corp, Sony Corp, JVCKenwood Corp, Sharp Corp, Canon Inc, etc.



The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global 8K Technology Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global 8K Technology Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Surging Advancements in Display Technology and Expansion of Production Capabilities for 8K UHD Display Panels

4.1.2 Increased Demand for Larger-Sized TVs with Higher Resolution

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Limited 8K Content Availability

4.2.2 Uncertainty about 8K Technology Use in Smartphone, Tablet, Automotive, And Several Other Segments

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 8K Broadcasts in Sports and Entertainment and in Emerging APAC Countries

4.3.2 Proliferation of 5G and Increasing On-Demand Content

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 High Cost of 8K Technology-Based Products

4.4.2 Computational Complexity and High Bandwidth Requirements for Video Streaming



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global 8K Technology Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Television

6.3 Professional Camera

6.4 Monitor and Notebook

6.5 Projector



7 Global 8K Technology Market, By Consumers

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Sports and Entertainment Industry

7.3 Medical Industry

7.4 Other Industries (Retail, Hospitality, Defense, Education, and Corporate Industries)



8 Global 8K Technology Market, By Resolution

8.1 Introduction

8.2 7680 x 4320

8.3 8192 x 4320

8.4 8192 x 5120

8.5 8192 x 2192



9 Americas' Global 8K Technology Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Argentina

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Canada

9.5 Chile

9.6 Colombia

9.7 Mexico

9.8 Peru

9.9 United States

9.10 Rest of Americas



10 Europe's Global 8K Technology Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Austria

10.3 Belgium

10.4 Denmark

10.5 Finland

10.6 France

10.7 Germany

10.8 Italy

10.9 Netherlands

10.10 Norway

10.11 Poland

10.12 Russia

10.13 Spain

10.14 Sweden

10.15 Switzerland

10.16 United Kingdom

10.17 Rest of Europe



11 Middle East and Africa's Global 8K Technology Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Egypt

11.3 Israel

11.4 Qatar

11.5 Saudi Arabia

11.6 South Africa

11.7 United Arab Emirates

11.8 Rest of MEA



12 APAC's Global 8K Technology Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Australia

12.3 Bangladesh

12.4 China

12.5 India

12.6 Indonesia

12.7 Japan

12.8 Malaysia

12.9 Philippines

12.10 Singapore

12.11 South Korea

12.12 Sri Lanka

12.13 Thailand

12.14 Taiwan

12.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Quadrant

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Strategic Initiatives

13.3.1 M&A and Investments

13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

14.2 LG Corp

14.3 Sony Corp

14.4 JVCKenwood Corp

14.5 Sharp Corp

14.6 Canon Inc

14.7 RED Digital Cinema LLC

14.8 Dell Technologies Inc

14.9 Leyard Optoelectronic (Leyard Group)

14.10 Digital Projection Ltd

14.11 BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd

14.12 Panasonic Corp

14.13 AU Optronics Corp

14.14 Japan Display Inc

14.15 Innolux Corp

14.16 ViewSonic Corp

14.17 TP Vision Europe B.V. (TPV technology)

14.18 Ikegami Electronics GmbH

14.19 TCL

14.20 Foxconn Technology Group (Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd)

14.21 Hisense India Private Ltd



15 Appendix



