Curcumin Food Color Market is Regarded Valuation of nearly US$ 106.0 Mn by 2022, and is Supposed to Beat Valuation of US$ 323.0 Mn by 2032

NEWARK, Del, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, the curcumin food color market is expected to reach a valuation of nearly USD 323 mn by the year 2032, pacing with a CAGR of 10.3% between 2022-2032. Curcumin pigments find their application in food as well as personal care industrial products.



Sales of curcumin food color are accounted for ~5.9% of the sales in the global natural food colors market which was valued at US$ 1.6 Bn in 2021.

Due to the growing demand for the products from the industries that manufacture alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, the curcumin food color sector is anticipated to have significant expansion. Additionally, over the course of the projection period, demand for curcumin food color is anticipated to be supported by expanding consumer awareness in North America and Asia Pacific, as well as growing desire for food colours obtained from non-synthetic sources.

Augmenting consumer preference for natural and organic personal care and food products is expected to spur demand for curcumin food color in the forthcoming years. Rising awareness about the benefits of organic ingredients is compelling manufacturers to use different types of natural ingredients found in consumables, packaged, and processed foods. This is changing the curcumin food color market outlook.

Request a Sample to Obtain Authentic Analysis @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15119

The harmful side effect to allergic people from the toxic ingredients in synthetic food colors is compelling consumers to opt for greener products. Furthermore, consumers are becoming more informed about the benefits of using organic and natural ingredients like curcumin through various social media platforms.

Due to the growing need for non-synthetic alternatives like curcumin food color in the creation of pastries, muffins, and cupcakes, the market for the product in the bakery application is anticipated to experience significant rise. Additionally, it is anticipated that the adoption of curcumin food color in frosting and icing will support market expansion and economic prosperity.

"Curcumin food colorant manufacturers should consistently innovate and adopt creative strategies to scale in an already booming market dominated by numerous regional players. Manufacturers should also strive to make plant-based food colors like curcumin more appealing to food processing industries by enhancing their solubility and miscibility," says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Curcumin food color market players are participating in the various strategic alliances with leading food brands around the world to increase the reach of their products.

Some of the leading curcumin food color market players are WackerChemie AG, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, BioMax Life Sciences, Hebei Tianxu Biotech Co., Ltd, JIAHERB, INC., Synthite Industries Ltd, BioThrive Sciences, Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd Kalsec Inc, Sensient Technology Corporation, Symrise A.G., Archer Daniels Midlands Co., Naturex S.A., DDW.

Hence, the curcumin food color market is deemed to be globally consolidated and regionally fragmented.

For More Information or Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15119

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The curcumin food color market is anticipated to grow at a rate of 9.2% on American continents. The US curcumin market contributes over 37% of the global Curcumin food colors market.

is anticipated to grow at a rate of 9.2% on American continents. The US curcumin market contributes over 37% of the global Curcumin food colors market. The European curcumin food color market is currently pegged at approximately 525 metric tons by volume and USD 25 mn by value. The demand for curcumin food color is about to grow at 9.9% CAGR between 2022 and 2032 in this region.

is currently pegged at approximately by volume and by value. The is about to grow at CAGR between 2022 and 2032 in this region. The Asia-Pacific region is poised to be the fastest-growing curcumin food color market owing to the already huge beverage sector present in South Asia and the augmenting demand for natural colorant food and beverage and personal care products.

owing to the already huge beverage sector present in South Asia and the augmenting demand for natural colorant food and beverage and personal care products. The beverages industry commands the highest curcumin food color market share of 25%, followed by the bakery, snacks, and cereals segment and then the dairy industry. It is used as a coloring agent in cakes, cookies, and bakes and in dairy products like ice creams, butter bars, cheeses, yogurt, etc.

of 25%, followed by the bakery, snacks, and cereals segment and then the dairy industry. It is used as a coloring agent in cakes, cookies, and bakes and in dairy products like ice creams, butter bars, cheeses, yogurt, etc. When compared to synthetic colorants, curcumins have lesser stability and poorer solubility which is a major restraining factor for the curcumin food color market expansion.

Growing consumer preference for organic, healthy, and nutritious plant-derived food products is the main driver for sales of curcumin food color .

. Urbanization and government policies that encourage the use of natural food colors across industries are expected to fuel the curcumin food color even further.





Further Assistance in Buying this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15119

Curcumin Food Colors Market by Category

By Nature, the Curcumin food colors market is segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

By Application, the Curcumin food colors market is segmented as:

Bakery & Confectionery Products

Beverages

Fruit Preparations/ Fillings

Dairy Food Products

Potatoes, Pasta, and Rice

Soups, Sauces, and Dressings

Meat, Poultry, Fish, and Eggs

Seasonings

Others





By Form, the Curcumin food colors market is segmented as:

Powder

Liquid

By end-user industries, the Curcumin food colors market is segmented as:

Food Industry

Personal Care Industry

Others





By Region, the Curcumin food colors market is segmented as:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Bolivia)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Russia), Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa), India

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Oceania (Australia, New Zealand))

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

Request a Complete TOC of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-15119

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Food and Beverage

Soy-based Food Market Size: The global soy-based food market is estimated at USD 15.8 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 27.1 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2032.

Nutrigenomic Market Share: The nutrigenomics market is expected to register a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period, up from US$ 451.7 Mn in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 2311.49 Mn by 2032.

Encapsulated Sodium Bicarbonate Market Trend: The encapsulated sodium bicarbonate market is projected to record a positive CAGR during the forecast period.

Functional Extracts Market Forecast: The functional extracts market is likely to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period

Vanillin Market Value: The global vanillin market is expected to reach a market valuation of USD 1.12 Bn by the year 2032, thriving at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2022-2032, while it is currently valued at USD 591Mn in 2022.

Shortenings Market Sales: The global shortenings market is expected to reach market valuation of USD 7.3 Bn by the year 2032, flourishing at a CAGR of 4.0% by 2022-2032

Salicylic Acid Market Outlook: The global salicylic acid market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 417.8 million in 2022 and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 814.2 Mn by 2032, with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2032.

Meat Seasonings Market Volume: The meat seasonings market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, up from US$ 4,599.4 Mn in 2022 to reach a valuation of US$ 8,963.5 Mn by 2032.

Areca Nut Market Analysis: Global areca nut demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 834.0 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% to be valued at US$ 1438.2 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Polyols Market Growth: The polyols market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, up from US$ 25.5 Bn in 2020 to reach a valuation of US$ 35.5 Bn by 2026.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel and End-Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate,

200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark,

Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/curcumin-food-color-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse Other Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs