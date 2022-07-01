Bellicum Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

HOUSTON, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BLCM, a leader in developing novel, controllable cellular immunotherapies for cancers, today announced equity inducement grants to 2 new employees consisting of an aggregate of 135,000 stock options. The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approved the grants with an effective date of June 30, 2022. The stock options were granted as inducements material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
The stock options have an exercise price of $1.18 per share and vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and 1/48 of the shares vesting monthly thereafter, subject to the new employee's continued service relationship with the Company. The stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's 2019 Equity Incentive Plan and a stock option agreement covering the grant.
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver cures through controllable cell therapies. The company's next-generation product candidates are differentiated by powerful cell signaling technologies designed to produce more effective CAR-T cell therapies. Bellicum's GoCAR-T® product candidates, BPX-601 and BPX-603, are designed to be more efficacious CAR-T cell products capable of overriding key immune inhibitory mechanisms. More information about Bellicum can be found at www.bellicum.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.
Source: Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Investors:
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
Westwicke IR
858-356-5932
Robert.uhl@westwicke.com
