FibroGen to Participate at William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. FGEN today announced that Enrique Conterno, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2022 taking place the week of July 11, 2022.
A webcast of the event will be available Monday, July 11 at 9:00am ET on the "Events & Presentations" section of the FibroGen Investors webpage at www.fibrogen.com. The replay will be available for approximately 30 days.
About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics. The Company applies its pioneering expertise in connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology and hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of unmet needs. Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF human monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC), metastatic pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Roxadustat (爱瑞卓®, EVRENZOTM) is currently approved in China, Japan, Europe, Chile, South Korea, and Russia for the treatment of anemia in CKD patients on dialysis and patients not on dialysis. Roxadustat is in Phase 3 clinical development in the U.S. and Europe for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and in Phase 3 clinical development in China for treatment of chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA). FibroGen recently expanded its research and development portfolio to include product candidates in the immuno-oncology and autoimmune space. For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com.
Contact:
FibroGen, Inc.
Investors:
Michael Tung, M.D.
Corporate Strategy / Investor Relations
mtung@fibrogen.com
Media:
Meichiel Keenan
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
mkeenan@fibrogen.com
