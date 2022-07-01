Chart Industries Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

ATLANTA, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. GTLS has scheduled a conference call for Friday, July 29, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results. Chart plans to issue its second quarter 2022 earnings release prior to market open on July 29th.
A live webcast and replay will be available on the Company's investor relations website, ir.chartindustries.com. Participants wishing to join the live Q&A session may request a conference call dial-in number by registering in advance using the following registration link.
About Chart Industries, Inc.
Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the Energy and Industrial Gas markets. Our unique product portfolio is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including upfront engineering, service and repair. Being at the forefront of the clean energy transition, Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 Capture among other applications. We are committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for our company as well as our customers. With over 25 global locations from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, we maintain accountability and transparency to our team members, suppliers, customers and communities. To learn more, visit www.chartindustries.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Wade Suki, CFA
Director of Investor Relations
832-524-7489
wade.suki@chartindustries.com
