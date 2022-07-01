Worldwide Cough Syrup Industry to 2028 - Growing Preference for Homeopathic Cough Syrups Presents Opportunities

Dublin, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cough Syrup Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cough syrup market is anticipated to register growth at a CAGR of 3.27% over the forecasted period of 2022-2028.



The rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases and surge in the geriatric population drives the cough syrup market's growth globally. Additionally, the rise in child-friendly cough syrup flavors, coupled with a growing preference for homeopathic cough syrups, creates new opportunities for the studied market.



On the contrary, overdose risk and stringent government rules and restrictions impede the cough syrup market's growth to a large extent.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK

The global cough syrup market covers North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.



Geographically, the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The region's robust growth can be attributed to the rise in tobacco smoking, infection, and air pollution. The region's population is highly susceptible to issues such as TB, occupational lung diseases, and smoking-related conditions. Furthermore, asthma has become highly prevalent in the region due to the rise in air pollution and greenhouse farming methods. Populations in countries such as Japan, Thailand, and South Korea are vulnerable to numerous respiratory diseases. Thus, these factors augment the adoption and consumption of cough syrups.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK

The major companies in the cough syrup market include AstraZeneca Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Acella Pharmaceuticals LLC, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, GlaxoSmithKline, Cipla Limited, Dabur India Ltd, Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer Inc, Merck KGaA, Novartis International AG, The Himalaya Drug Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Proctor and Gamble Co, and Sanofi SA.



Pfizer Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company involved in discovering, developing, and distributing healthcare products. Its business segments include biopharmaceuticals and Upjohn. The biopharma segment provides medicines, vaccines, and others for treating oncology, inflammatory, pneumococcal, and other rare diseases. The Upjohn segment offers products that treat non-communicable diseases across urology, cardiovascular, psychiatry, and others. Pfizer serves clients across the globe, including Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. It is headquartered in New York, the US.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Cough Syrup Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on the Cough Syrup Market

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Increasing Demand for Herbal Cough Syrups

2.2.2. Companies Provide Sugar-Free Cough Syrups

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Key Market Strategies

2.6.1. Mergers & Acquisitions

2.6.2. Divestitures

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Increasing Chronic Respiratory Diseases

2.7.2. Rise in Older Population

2.8. Market Challenges

2.8.1. Overdose Risk

2.8.2. Strict Government Regulations and Restrictions

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Increase in Child-Friendly Cough Syrup Flavors

2.9.2. Growing Preference for Homeopathic Cough Syrups

2.9.3. Special Pediatric Cough Syrups



3. Global Cough Syrup Market Outlook - by Product Type

3.1. Cough Suppressants/Antitussives

3.2. Combination Medications

3.3. Expectorants



4. Global Cough Syrup Market Outlook - by Age Group

4.1. Adult

4.2. Pediatric



5. Global Cough Syrup Market Outlook - by Distribution Channel

5.1. Retail Pharmacy

5.2. Hospital Pharmacy

5.3. Online Pharmacy



6. Global Cough Syrup Market - Regional Outlook



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Abbott Laboratories

7.2. Acella Pharmaceuticals LLC

7.3. Astrazeneca plc

7.4. Cipla Limited

7.5. Dabur India Ltd

7.6. GlaxoSmithKline

7.7. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

7.8. Johnson and Johnson

7.9. Merck Kgaa

7.10. Novartis International AG

7.11. Pfizer Inc

7.12. Proctor and Gamble Co

7.13. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

7.14. Sanofi Sa

7.15. The Himalaya Drug Company



8. Research Methodology & Scope



