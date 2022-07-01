ARTHUR CAPITAL INC. Announces $1 Million Regulation D 506(c) Capital Raise

WILMINGTON, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARTHUR CAPITAL INC. seeks to raise $1 Million in exchange for 250,000 Common Shares at $4.00 per Share with a minimum subscription amount of $10,000.



The Shares will be offered only to accredited investors in reliance on the exemption from registration set forth in Rule 506(c) of Regulation D promulgated under the Securities Act. The Shares have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction.

Colonial Stock Transfer will serve as the Escrow and Stock Transfer Agent.

To receive a Confidential Offering Memorandum, Subscription Agreement, and other relevant documents, as well as administrative and procedural information relating to the requirements for validation of accredited investor status, please reach out at:

About

Let's harness the power of the markets to benefit our community and create a refreshed For Profit Non Profit partnership model.

Something seems broken.

1. There is more wealth circulating today than at any other time in history, yet some communities do not see the benefit.

2. At the same time, corporations are wrestling with how to balance their purpose as wealth creation entities with their role in society.

We aim to tackle both issues head on.

We build, buy, and run businesses.

We want each of those businesses to outperform the general economy.

And a third of that performance benefits our community.

We've spent the past two years iterating, learning, and testing boundary conditions for a repeatable approach to scale. The infrastructure for a public entity is well on its way with board, shareholder, regulatory, and internal control procedures built out.

We are now seeking $1 Million growth capital to be deployed in three specific opportunities.

ARTHUR CAPITAL INC. is an operator/capital allocator choosing to deploy funds in majority owned operated assets, either existing or greenfield, minority interests in private enterprises, or public equity stakes across most industries.

Disclaimer

Shares may not be offered or sold without registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities or blue sky laws and foreign securities laws.

The Company reserves the right to cancel or modify this Offering at any time or to reject subscriptions for Shares in whole or in part. Subscription payments will be collected and held in Escrow until closing. In the event that a subscription is rejected, the subscription payment will be promptly returned by the Escrow Agent.

This content is provided for informational and discussion purposes only and is not, and may not be relied on in any manner as legal, business, financial, tax or investment advice or as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any investment in ARTHUR CAPITAL INC. There shall not be any sales of the Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sales would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. An offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any investment will only be made pursuant to a Confidential Offering Memorandum, Subscription Agreement, and other relevant documents which will be furnished to qualified prospective investors on a confidential basis at their request and should be reviewed in connection with the consideration of any investment. All accredited investors will be verified through Colonial Stock Transfer.

Statements made in this news release contain or are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expect," "benefits," "intend," "aim," "plan," "want," "launch," "will," "anticipate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. Specifically, there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, such as risks related to the Company's ability to produce, market and sell their products or services, uncertainties about the timely performance of third parties, and other risks. Additional information on the foregoing risk factors and other factors, including Risk Factors, which could affect the Company's results, is included in its Confidential Offering Memorandum. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by securities laws.