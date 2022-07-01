Maverick PAC Announces 'Future40' Award Honorees

Washington, DC, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maverick PAC, the premier national network for conservative young professionals, announced the honorees of its 2022 Future40 award. The Future40 award recognizes conservative young professionals across the country that embody the next generation of leadership in the public and private sectors. Honorees are selected by the Future40 Committee, led by Maverick PAC National Board Member Luis "Andy" Gazitua.

The 2022 class of Future40 honorees are from fifteen states and territories and nearly half of the class is made up of women along with several U.S. military veterans, and first-generation Americans.

"We are excited to see where the 2022 group of honorees will lead the country and their communities over the next several years," said Ben Proler, National Co-chair of Maverick PAC. "These individuals, many of whom are involved with state and local government, or have established their own non-profits or small businesses, represent the future of the conservative movement," added Robert Flock, who serves as National Co-Chair of Maverick PAC.

2022 Future40 honorees:

Jacob Ahle

Torey Alston

John Athon

Benjamin Backer

Walter Blanks Jr.

Attorney General of Kentucky Daniel Cameron

Genevieve Carter

Andrea Catsimatidis

TJ Chang

Chad Cohen

Cory Dennis

Congresswoman Mayra Flores (TX – 34)

Matthew Foldi, Congressional Candidate for District 6 (MD)

Eric Fonnesbeck

Cassy Garcia, Congressional Candidate for District 28 (TX)

Sarah Grafton

Darby Wade Grant

Joe Hack

Amanda Henneberg

Jalen Johnson

Edith Jorge-Tuñon

Kristen Kovalsky

Phillip Leconte

Saga Lisslo

Rick Loughery

Caroline Melear

Sarah Nemes

Christina Norton

Rudy Olivo

Joseph Pinion, U.S. Senatorial Candidate, New York

Nicholas Primrose

Orlando Pryor

Christina Pushaw

Katherine Reynolds

Giancarlo Sopo

Alyssa Maria Gonzales Specht

Kristin Strobel

Emily Trapani

Seth Waugh

Ebbie Yazdani

Notable honorees of the 2022 class include: President of the American Conservation Coalition, Benjamin Backer; Attorney General of Kentucky, Daniel Cameron; newly elected Congresswoman Mayra Flores (TX-34); New York Senatorial Candidate, Joseph Pinion; and Press Secretary for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Christina Pushaw. Previous recipients of the Future 40 Award include Congresswomen Kat Cammack (FL-3) and Elise Stefanik (NY-21) and Congressman Dan Crenshaw (TX-2) and Senator Josh Hawley (MO).





This award is presented by Maverick PAC.

###

About Maverick PAC

Maverick PAC is the premier national network for conservative young business professionals. Their network spans across the country, with members in a variety of industries. Maverick members engage with the top leaders in business, government and politics to discuss the important policy and business issues of today in an effort to cultivate a greater tomorrow.

Casey Elliott Prism Group 3128605353 ce@prismgroup.global