New York, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mechanical Ventilators Industry"

Global Mechanical Ventilators Market to Reach $17.1 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mechanical Ventilators estimated at US$9.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.2% over the period 2020-2027. Intensive Care, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.6% CAGR and reach US$12.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Portable/Transportable segment is readjusted to a revised 10.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR



The Mechanical Ventilators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.4% and 9.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.9% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 82 Featured) -

Air Liquide Medical Systems

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc

Bunnell Inc

Carl Reiner Gmbh

Dräger Medical Canada, Inc.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

GE Healthcare

Getinge AB

HAMILTON MEDICAL AG

Medtronic Plc.

Mindray Medical International Limited

Philips Respironics, Inc.

ResMed

Schiller Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd

Smiths Medical

Tecme SA

Vyaire Medical Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05561805/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

All Hands On Deck: The World is Scaling Up to Meet a Multifold

Rise in Ventilator Demand

Global Number of Infections & Patients Requiring Ventilator

Support

Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, Regulatory Bodies Ease Approval

Process for Ventilators

Concerns Rise Side Effects of Using Ventilator Usage in COVID-

19 Patients

Mechanical Ventilators: An Introduction

Evolution of Mechanical Ventilators: A Historical Fact File

Outlook

US Leads the Global Mechanical Ventilators Market

High Unmet Medical Needs Drive Developing Nations

Cost Benefits to Surge Growth of Non-Invasive Ventilators

HomeCare Ventilation Amid Rising Healthcare Costs

Rise in Popularity of Portable Ventilators

Ways to Leverage Market Potential

Key Market Challenges

Global Healthcare Spending: A Review

Global Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years

2017, 2019, and 2022

Mechanical Ventilators - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technological Advancements Sustain Future Market Growth

Select Recent Innovations

Automation-Enabled Innovation Continues in Mechanical

Ventilators Market

Auto Manufacturers Join the Race to Build Ventilators

Startups Intensify Efforts to Develop Low Cost Ventilators

amidst COVID-19 Crisis

Mounting Cases of COVID-19 Infections Prompt Researchers to

Explore New Approaches to Reduce Need for Ventilator

Assistance

Major Risk Factors Creating Need for Ventilation Support for

COVID-19 Patients

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Respiratory Diseases Drive Growth

Global Prevalence of COPD by Age Group: Percentage of Men and

Women Affected by the Condition

Neonatal Ventilators Market Set for Healthy Growth

Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region

Rising Incidence of Neonatal Mortality Rates to Drive

Penetration Developing Countries

Worldwide Neonatal Mortality Rate Estimates by Region: 2000,

2005, 2020, 2015, 2019

Neonatal Non-Invasive Ventilation: On the Rise

Lung Injury: A Major Challenge for Neonatal Ventilators Market

Ventilator Associated Pneumonia (VAP): A Major Menace

Manufacturers Introduce New Features to Tackle Enduring Issue

of Alarm Fatigue

Advances in Information Technology Enhance Monitoring Multiple

Patients on Ventilation

High Potential for Automatic Transport Ventilators

Adaptive Support Ventilation: At the Forefront of Innovation

Aging Population: A Key Demographic Driver

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million

by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

RESPIRATORY CONDITIONS REQUIRING MECHANICAL VENTILATORS

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Muscular Degenerative Disease

Spinal Cord Injury

Pneumonia

Cystic Fibrosis

Asthma



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05561805/?utm_source=GNW



