Global Mechanical Ventilators Market to Reach $17.1 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mechanical Ventilators estimated at US$9.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.2% over the period 2020-2027. Intensive Care, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.6% CAGR and reach US$12.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Portable/Transportable segment is readjusted to a revised 10.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR
The Mechanical Ventilators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.4% and 9.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.9% CAGR.
- Air Liquide Medical Systems
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc
- Bunnell Inc
- Carl Reiner Gmbh
- Dräger Medical Canada, Inc.
- Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited
- GE Healthcare
- Getinge AB
- HAMILTON MEDICAL AG
- Medtronic Plc.
- Mindray Medical International Limited
- Philips Respironics, Inc.
- ResMed
- Schiller Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd
- Smiths Medical
- Tecme SA
- Vyaire Medical Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
All Hands On Deck: The World is Scaling Up to Meet a Multifold
Rise in Ventilator Demand
Global Number of Infections & Patients Requiring Ventilator
Support
Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, Regulatory Bodies Ease Approval
Process for Ventilators
Concerns Rise Side Effects of Using Ventilator Usage in COVID-
19 Patients
Mechanical Ventilators: An Introduction
Evolution of Mechanical Ventilators: A Historical Fact File
Outlook
US Leads the Global Mechanical Ventilators Market
High Unmet Medical Needs Drive Developing Nations
Cost Benefits to Surge Growth of Non-Invasive Ventilators
HomeCare Ventilation Amid Rising Healthcare Costs
Rise in Popularity of Portable Ventilators
Ways to Leverage Market Potential
Key Market Challenges
Global Healthcare Spending: A Review
Global Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
2017, 2019, and 2022
Mechanical Ventilators - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Recent Market Activity
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technological Advancements Sustain Future Market Growth
Select Recent Innovations
Automation-Enabled Innovation Continues in Mechanical
Ventilators Market
Auto Manufacturers Join the Race to Build Ventilators
Startups Intensify Efforts to Develop Low Cost Ventilators
amidst COVID-19 Crisis
Mounting Cases of COVID-19 Infections Prompt Researchers to
Explore New Approaches to Reduce Need for Ventilator
Assistance
Major Risk Factors Creating Need for Ventilation Support for
COVID-19 Patients
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Respiratory Diseases Drive Growth
Global Prevalence of COPD by Age Group: Percentage of Men and
Women Affected by the Condition
Neonatal Ventilators Market Set for Healthy Growth
Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region
Rising Incidence of Neonatal Mortality Rates to Drive
Penetration Developing Countries
Worldwide Neonatal Mortality Rate Estimates by Region: 2000,
2005, 2020, 2015, 2019
Neonatal Non-Invasive Ventilation: On the Rise
Lung Injury: A Major Challenge for Neonatal Ventilators Market
Ventilator Associated Pneumonia (VAP): A Major Menace
Manufacturers Introduce New Features to Tackle Enduring Issue
of Alarm Fatigue
Advances in Information Technology Enhance Monitoring Multiple
Patients on Ventilation
High Potential for Automatic Transport Ventilators
Adaptive Support Ventilation: At the Forefront of Innovation
Aging Population: A Key Demographic Driver
Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million
by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
RESPIRATORY CONDITIONS REQUIRING MECHANICAL VENTILATORS
Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
Muscular Degenerative Disease
Spinal Cord Injury
Pneumonia
Cystic Fibrosis
Asthma
