Global Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2026



Spiral Weld Pipes or Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) is a steel pipe that has a seam running its entire length in a spiral form. HSAW pipes are mainly used in onshore transportation of oil and gas, in water distribution, and cooling water lines by power generation facilities. In addition, these pipes are also used in structural applications such as piling in civil engineering constructions including high rise buildings and bridges. Earlier, use of HSAW pipes was limited to low pressure applications. However, improvement in manufacturing technology and steel grades over the years has extended its use to high pressure applications. In addition to the improvement in investments in oil and gas industry amidst the surge in energy consumption worldwide, replacement demand for most of the antiquated pipeline infrastructure, particularly in developed regions offers potential growth prospects.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period. 18-24 Inches, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.2% CAGR to reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 24-48 Inches segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 60.8% share of the global Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $830.2 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2026



The Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$830.2 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 15.74% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 2.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The US experienced significant growth in recent years led by factors such as commencement of large natural gas and shale gas exploration projects, liberalization of gas prices, and unbundling of pipeline transportation from gas commercialization. The high tide in the domestic natural gas sector, especially in the shale gas vertical, pumped in huge investments into pipeline infrastructure development projects. Major portion of the growth in the HSAW pipes over the next two decades is expected to emerge from the rapidly growing non-OECD economies, specifically China and India, led by an ever increasing demand for energy and rise in infrastructure development projects.



Over 48 Inches Segment to Reach $850.4 Million by 2026



Driven by uptake in drilling activity across the world, as exploration of deep-water oil & gas reserves intensify further and CAPEX spending improves, growth in large diameter pipes is expected to be upbeat. Rising demand from Asia is also expected to result in natural gas and oil being transported from long distances as the gap between consumer and supplier begins to expand. As a consequence, a significant rise in global investments for infrastructure projects such as pipeline networks is anticipated in the years ahead leading to growth in large diameter pipes. In the global Over 48 Inches segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$495.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$584.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$131.6 Million by the year 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 61 Featured)

American Cast Iron Pipe Company

ArcelorMittal SA

Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.

Europipe GmbH

EVRAZ North America

JFE Steel Corporation

Jindal SAW Ltd.

Jindal Tubular USA LLC

Kuwait Pipe Industries and Oil Services Company (KSC)

Liaoyang Steel Tube Co., Ltd.

Man Industries Ltd.

National Pipe Company Ltd.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Noksel Çelik Boru Sanayi A.S

Northwest Pipe Company

PAO TMK Group

PSL Limited

Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Holdings Limited

Stupp Corporation

Welspun Corp Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

A Review of COVID-19 Impact on Major End-Use Markets for HSAW

Pipes

Oil & Gas Sector Witnesses Recovery

Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends in US$/barrel: Oct 2019 -

May 2021

World Average Rig Count by Region: Jan-May 2021

World Average Rig Count by Region (2015-2020)

Oil & Gas Industry Increases Focus on Energy Transitions

Increase in Economic Activity & Mobility Benefit Liquid Fuels

Oil and Gas Companies Set to Adjust Spending in Near Term

Breakdown of CAPEX Reductions (in US$ Billion) by Type of Oil

Company in 1Q 2020

Global CAPEX for Upstream Oil and Gas: 2019-2021

COVID-19-Led Economic Downturn Weighs on Construction Sector

Global Construction Reset & Trajectory: Growth Outlook (In %)

For Years 2019 Through 2025

Infrastructure Spending to Bring COVID-19 Hit Economies Back on

Track

Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected Infrastructure

Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period

2016-2040

An Introduction to Welded Pipes & Tubes

Submerged Arc Welded (SAW) Pipes

Spiral SAW Welded Pipes

Manufacturing Stages of HSAW Pipes

Types of Spiral Pipe Production Processes

Helical SAW Pipes Vs Longitudinal Weld Pipes

Global Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market: A Prelude

Near-to Mid-Term Prospects Remain Favorable

Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Recent Market Activity

Market Demand Strongly Influenced by CAPEX on Pipeline

Infrastructure

Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in HR Coil Prices Impact SAW Pipes

Hot Rolled Steel Coil Monthly Price Trends (in $ per mt) in the

US Midwest (Jan 2020-May 2021)

Global Pipeline Scenario

Changing Fortunes of Oil and Gas Companies

Natural Gas Dominates Pipeline Buildout

Regional Review: North America and Asia-Pacific Dominate

Pipeline Building

Changing Energy Mix Influences Trends in Pipes Market

Global Energy Demand & Growth (In Million Tonnes of Oil

Equivalent (Mtoe)) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030

and 2040

Global Primary Energy Consumption by Source (in %) for 2018 and

2040

Investments into Oil & Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Worldwide:

Vital for the Growth of HSAW Pipes Market

Global Capital Spending (in $ Billion) on Planned & Announced

Oil & Gas Projects by Segment (2018-2025)

Replacement of Aging Gas Pipelines Offers Strong Growth Potential

Growth in Inter-Regional Supply of Oil and Gas to Boost Demand

for Large OD Pipes

Number of Crude Oil Pipeline Worldwide by Project Status: 2020

Number of Natural Gas Pipeline Worldwide by Project Status: 2020

Infrastructure Investments to Drive Growth in Piling Applications

Global Infrastructure Spending in US$ Billion (2014-2022)

Water Infrastructure Replacement and Upgrades Open Growth

Opportunities

US Senate Passes New Act to Fulfill Water Infrastructure

Objectives

Trenchless Technologies Augur Well Spiral Welded Pipes

Automation Gains Momentum in Spiral Pipe Welding Operations

Corrosion Protection: An Important Area of Focus

Alternate Means of Oil & Gas Transportation: Threat to Pipeline

Transport



