Global Board Sports Market to Reach US$29 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Board Sports estimated at US$19.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the period 2020-2027.Summer Boardsports, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to reach US$26.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Snowboarding segment is readjusted to a revised 1.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 9.5% share of the global Board Sports market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 49.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Board Sports market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 49.3% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of

the World Economy in 2021 and Beyond

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022,

Companies Remain Bullish About an Economic Comeback

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Surfing Gear Businesses Remain Alive & Kicking during COVID-19

Pandemic

EXHIBIT 2: YoY% Sales Growth in Surf Hardgoods in the US: Feb

2020, April 2020, June 2020, October 2020, December 2020, and

March 2021

Skiing and Snowboarding Industry Faces a Bumpy Ride

Winter Sports to Stage Recovery from Pandemic Woes through

Digitalization

Improving Consumer Demand to Drive Winter Sports Gear Sales in

2021-2022 Season

Board Sports: A Prelude

Insight into Key Segments

Summer Board Sports

Snowboarding

Generic Factors Influencing the Board Sports Market

Seasonality: A Characteristic of the Sport

Economic Conditions

Alternate Sports & Leisure Activities Cap Consumer Base

Regional Landscape

Key Board Sports Markets

Surfing: The Most Popular Board Sports

Evolution of Surfing

Surfboards: An Introduction

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Skiing and Snowboarding Market

Asia and its Emergence as Next Skiing Destination

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Interest Among Women in Board Sports Opens Encouraging

Prospects

Favorable Demographics to Boost Sales of Surf Wear and Surf Gear

EXHIBIT 3: Surfing Participation Worldwide: Number of Surfers

(in Thousands) for Select Countries

Women & Girls: The New Wave of Surfers

EXHIBIT 4: World Surfing Participation by Gender: 2021

Industry Witnesses Change in Average Age of Surfers

EXHIBIT 5: World Surfing Participation by Age Group: 2021

Key Technological Advances Transforming Surfing Experience

Modular Collapsible Surfboard

Smart, Connected Surfboards Take Surfing Experience to New Level

Surf Forecasting Improves Participation

3D Printed Surfboard & VR Surfing

Drone Technology for Surfing

Finding the Perfect Wave Using Smart phones

Recent Design Innovations in Board Sports Equipment

Increased Demand for Handmade and Customized Ski Equipment

Key Future Design Improvements Expected in Surfboards

Hi-tech Surfing Gains Interest

E-foil Technology

New Range of Brigade Surfing Boards with LED Lights Takes

Surfing Experience to New Levels

Battery-driven Surfboard Powers Electric Surfing Market

Rising Interest in Surfboard Volume Metrics to Lend Traction

for Market

Sustainable Practices Gain Prominence in Surfing Industry

Wooden Surfboards: An Eco-friendly and Sustainable Option

Carbon Technology to Improve Surfboards

Use of Carbon Fiber Waste in Surfboard-Making

Surfboards Find Use in Snowboarding

Rising Popularity of Adaptive Surfing Present Long-term Growth

Prospects

Artificial Wave Pools and Surf Parks Bring Surfing to

Landlocked Areas: Potential for Surf Apparel and Gear

Surfing for Health and Wellness: The New Mantra for Success for

Surf Tourism

Luxury Surf Tourism: Potential for Long-term Growth

Online Channels Continue to Gain Traction

Surfing Apparel: Focus Grows on Surf Wear Integrated with

Functionality & Fashion

Wetsuits: Recreational & Professional Surfing to Drive Gains

Performance Surf Wear: Poised for Growth

Windsurfing Sustains Hold

Kiteboarding Gains Attraction in Select Markets

EXHIBIT 6: Kiteboarding Participation in the US (in Millions):

(2011-2020)

Wakeboarding Gains Interest as an Extreme Sport

Manufacturers Target Ski & Snowboard Market with New Gear Options

Splitboarding Gains Popularity

Ski Resorts & Snowboard Businesses Feel Heat from Global

Warming & Climate Change

Adapting to Change

Sustainability Concept Becomes More Audible in Surfboard &

Snowboard Space

Snowboard Makers Eye on Sustainability

Backcountry Skiing and Snowboarding Gains Interest

Demographics of Winter Sports

Advanced Technology, and Performance Apparel Spearhead Market

Growth

Snowboarding Fashion: Plethora of Fresh Styles Hit Retail Stores

Technology Paves the Way for Unique and Sophisticated Products

Skateboards Targeted at Women Offer Significant Growth

Opportunities



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Board

Sports by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Board Sports by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Board Sports by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Summer Boardsports by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Summer Boardsports by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Summer Boardsports by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Snowboarding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Snowboarding by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Snowboarding by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

US Surfing Industry

V Shape Recovery in Sales Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

EXHIBIT 7: Number of Participants in Surfing Activity in the US

(2011-2020) (in ?000s)

Younger Demography and Growing Interest in Surfing Offer Bright

Outlook

EXHIBIT 8: Number of Youth Participants in Surfing Activity in

the US (2006-2020) (in ?000s)

Surfing Stats

EXHIBIT 9: US Surfing Frequency: Percentage Breakdown of Surfer

Population by Frequency of Surfing

EXHIBIT 10: Surfing Participation in the US: Percentage

Breakdown by Casual Surfers and Core Surfers for 2021

EXHIBIT 11: Boardsailing and Windsurfing Participation in the

US (in Million): (2011-2020)

Surf Parks and Wave Pools Drive Opportunities for Surfing

Equipment & Products

Snowboarding Remains Popular

EXHIBIT 12: Participation in Snowboard 2011/2012 to 2019/2020

EXHIBIT 13: US Winter Sports Participation by Activity: 2020

EXHIBIT 14: The US Snowboards Participation by Age Group: 2019

/2020

EXHIBIT 15: US Snowboarding Participation by Gender: 2019/2020

EXHIBIT 16: Skateboarding Participation in the US (in Millions):

2011-2020

Market Analytics

Table 10: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Board

Sports by Segment - Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: USA Historic Review for Board Sports by Segment -

Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: USA 15-Year Perspective for Board Sports by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Summer Boardsports and

Snowboarding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 13: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Board Sports by Segment - Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: Canada Historic Review for Board Sports by Segment -

Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Board Sports by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Summer

Boardsports and Snowboarding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Board Sports by Segment - Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Board Sports by Segment -

Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Board Sports by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Summer Boardsports

and Snowboarding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 19: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Board Sports by Segment - Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: China Historic Review for Board Sports by Segment -

Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: China 15-Year Perspective for Board Sports by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Summer Boardsports

and Snowboarding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

Surfing Industry

EXHIBIT 17: Surfing Population in Europe: Percentage Breakdown

of Surfers by Gender for 2021

EXHIBIT 18: European Surfboard Market Breakdown by Custom

Surfboards and Industrial/Molded Surfboards for 2021

Surfing Market Amid the Pandemic

Market Analytics

Table 22: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Board Sports by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Board Sports by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Board Sports by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Board Sports by Segment - Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Board Sports by Segment -

Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Board Sports by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Summer

Boardsports and Snowboarding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Board Sports by Segment - Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: France Historic Review for Board Sports by Segment -

Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: France 15-Year Perspective for Board Sports by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Summer

Boardsports and Snowboarding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Board Sports by Segment - Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Board Sports by Segment -

Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Board Sports by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Summer

Boardsports and Snowboarding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Board Sports by Segment - Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Board Sports by Segment -

Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Board Sports by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Summer Boardsports

and Snowboarding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Board

Sports by Segment - Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: UK Historic Review for Board Sports by Segment -

Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for Board Sports by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Summer Boardsports and

Snowboarding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 40: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Board Sports by Segment - Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Spain Historic Review for Board Sports by Segment -

Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Board Sports by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Summer Boardsports

and Snowboarding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 43: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Board Sports by Segment - Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Russia Historic Review for Board Sports by Segment -

Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Board Sports by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Summer

Boardsports and Snowboarding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Board Sports by Segment - Summer Boardsports and

Snowboarding - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Board Sports by

Segment - Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Board Sports

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Summer

Boardsports and Snowboarding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Regional Market Overview

Australia- A Major Market for Surfing

COVID-19 Pandemic and Growth Opportunities for Surfing Market

Cheap Foreign Imports Impact Local Surfboard Manufacturing

Surf Apparel Market: Overview

India

Market Analytics

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Board Sports by Segment - Summer Boardsports and

Snowboarding - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Board Sports by

Segment - Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Board Sports by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Summer

Boardsports and Snowboarding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Regional Market Overview

Brazil

Africa

Market Analytics

Table 52: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Board Sports by Segment - Summer Boardsports and

Snowboarding - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Rest of World Historic Review for Board Sports by

Segment - Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Board Sports by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Summer

Boardsports and Snowboarding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 248

