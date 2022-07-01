New York, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Board Sports Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05775705/?utm_source=GNW
Global Board Sports Market to Reach US$29 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Board Sports estimated at US$19.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the period 2020-2027.Summer Boardsports, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to reach US$26.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Snowboarding segment is readjusted to a revised 1.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 9.5% share of the global Board Sports market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 49.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Board Sports market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 49.3% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of
the World Economy in 2021 and Beyond
With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022,
Companies Remain Bullish About an Economic Comeback
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Surfing Gear Businesses Remain Alive & Kicking during COVID-19
Pandemic
EXHIBIT 2: YoY% Sales Growth in Surf Hardgoods in the US: Feb
2020, April 2020, June 2020, October 2020, December 2020, and
March 2021
Skiing and Snowboarding Industry Faces a Bumpy Ride
Winter Sports to Stage Recovery from Pandemic Woes through
Digitalization
Improving Consumer Demand to Drive Winter Sports Gear Sales in
2021-2022 Season
Board Sports: A Prelude
Insight into Key Segments
Summer Board Sports
Snowboarding
Generic Factors Influencing the Board Sports Market
Seasonality: A Characteristic of the Sport
Economic Conditions
Alternate Sports & Leisure Activities Cap Consumer Base
Regional Landscape
Key Board Sports Markets
Surfing: The Most Popular Board Sports
Evolution of Surfing
Surfboards: An Introduction
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Skiing and Snowboarding Market
Asia and its Emergence as Next Skiing Destination
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Interest Among Women in Board Sports Opens Encouraging
Prospects
Favorable Demographics to Boost Sales of Surf Wear and Surf Gear
EXHIBIT 3: Surfing Participation Worldwide: Number of Surfers
(in Thousands) for Select Countries
Women & Girls: The New Wave of Surfers
EXHIBIT 4: World Surfing Participation by Gender: 2021
Industry Witnesses Change in Average Age of Surfers
EXHIBIT 5: World Surfing Participation by Age Group: 2021
Key Technological Advances Transforming Surfing Experience
Modular Collapsible Surfboard
Smart, Connected Surfboards Take Surfing Experience to New Level
Surf Forecasting Improves Participation
3D Printed Surfboard & VR Surfing
Drone Technology for Surfing
Finding the Perfect Wave Using Smart phones
Recent Design Innovations in Board Sports Equipment
Increased Demand for Handmade and Customized Ski Equipment
Key Future Design Improvements Expected in Surfboards
Hi-tech Surfing Gains Interest
E-foil Technology
New Range of Brigade Surfing Boards with LED Lights Takes
Surfing Experience to New Levels
Battery-driven Surfboard Powers Electric Surfing Market
Rising Interest in Surfboard Volume Metrics to Lend Traction
for Market
Sustainable Practices Gain Prominence in Surfing Industry
Wooden Surfboards: An Eco-friendly and Sustainable Option
Carbon Technology to Improve Surfboards
Use of Carbon Fiber Waste in Surfboard-Making
Surfboards Find Use in Snowboarding
Rising Popularity of Adaptive Surfing Present Long-term Growth
Prospects
Artificial Wave Pools and Surf Parks Bring Surfing to
Landlocked Areas: Potential for Surf Apparel and Gear
Surfing for Health and Wellness: The New Mantra for Success for
Surf Tourism
Luxury Surf Tourism: Potential for Long-term Growth
Online Channels Continue to Gain Traction
Surfing Apparel: Focus Grows on Surf Wear Integrated with
Functionality & Fashion
Wetsuits: Recreational & Professional Surfing to Drive Gains
Performance Surf Wear: Poised for Growth
Windsurfing Sustains Hold
Kiteboarding Gains Attraction in Select Markets
EXHIBIT 6: Kiteboarding Participation in the US (in Millions):
(2011-2020)
Wakeboarding Gains Interest as an Extreme Sport
Manufacturers Target Ski & Snowboard Market with New Gear Options
Splitboarding Gains Popularity
Ski Resorts & Snowboard Businesses Feel Heat from Global
Warming & Climate Change
Adapting to Change
Sustainability Concept Becomes More Audible in Surfboard &
Snowboard Space
Snowboard Makers Eye on Sustainability
Backcountry Skiing and Snowboarding Gains Interest
Demographics of Winter Sports
Advanced Technology, and Performance Apparel Spearhead Market
Growth
Snowboarding Fashion: Plethora of Fresh Styles Hit Retail Stores
Technology Paves the Way for Unique and Sophisticated Products
Skateboards Targeted at Women Offer Significant Growth
Opportunities
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Board
Sports by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Board Sports by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Board Sports by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Summer Boardsports by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Summer Boardsports by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Summer Boardsports by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Snowboarding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Snowboarding by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Snowboarding by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
US Surfing Industry
V Shape Recovery in Sales Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic
EXHIBIT 7: Number of Participants in Surfing Activity in the US
(2011-2020) (in ?000s)
Younger Demography and Growing Interest in Surfing Offer Bright
Outlook
EXHIBIT 8: Number of Youth Participants in Surfing Activity in
the US (2006-2020) (in ?000s)
Surfing Stats
EXHIBIT 9: US Surfing Frequency: Percentage Breakdown of Surfer
Population by Frequency of Surfing
EXHIBIT 10: Surfing Participation in the US: Percentage
Breakdown by Casual Surfers and Core Surfers for 2021
EXHIBIT 11: Boardsailing and Windsurfing Participation in the
US (in Million): (2011-2020)
Surf Parks and Wave Pools Drive Opportunities for Surfing
Equipment & Products
Snowboarding Remains Popular
EXHIBIT 12: Participation in Snowboard 2011/2012 to 2019/2020
EXHIBIT 13: US Winter Sports Participation by Activity: 2020
EXHIBIT 14: The US Snowboards Participation by Age Group: 2019
/2020
EXHIBIT 15: US Snowboarding Participation by Gender: 2019/2020
EXHIBIT 16: Skateboarding Participation in the US (in Millions):
2011-2020
Market Analytics
Table 10: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Board
Sports by Segment - Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: USA Historic Review for Board Sports by Segment -
Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: USA 15-Year Perspective for Board Sports by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Summer Boardsports and
Snowboarding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 13: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Board Sports by Segment - Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: Canada Historic Review for Board Sports by Segment -
Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Board Sports by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Summer
Boardsports and Snowboarding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Board Sports by Segment - Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Board Sports by Segment -
Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Board Sports by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Summer Boardsports
and Snowboarding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 19: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Board Sports by Segment - Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: China Historic Review for Board Sports by Segment -
Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: China 15-Year Perspective for Board Sports by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Summer Boardsports
and Snowboarding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Overview
Surfing Industry
EXHIBIT 17: Surfing Population in Europe: Percentage Breakdown
of Surfers by Gender for 2021
EXHIBIT 18: European Surfboard Market Breakdown by Custom
Surfboards and Industrial/Molded Surfboards for 2021
Surfing Market Amid the Pandemic
Market Analytics
Table 22: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Board Sports by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Board Sports by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Board Sports by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Board Sports by Segment - Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Board Sports by Segment -
Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Board Sports by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Summer
Boardsports and Snowboarding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Board Sports by Segment - Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: France Historic Review for Board Sports by Segment -
Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: France 15-Year Perspective for Board Sports by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Summer
Boardsports and Snowboarding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Board Sports by Segment - Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Board Sports by Segment -
Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Board Sports by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Summer
Boardsports and Snowboarding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Board Sports by Segment - Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Board Sports by Segment -
Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Board Sports by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Summer Boardsports
and Snowboarding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Board
Sports by Segment - Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: UK Historic Review for Board Sports by Segment -
Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for Board Sports by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Summer Boardsports and
Snowboarding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 40: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Board Sports by Segment - Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Spain Historic Review for Board Sports by Segment -
Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Board Sports by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Summer Boardsports
and Snowboarding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Board Sports by Segment - Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Russia Historic Review for Board Sports by Segment -
Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Board Sports by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Summer
Boardsports and Snowboarding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Board Sports by Segment - Summer Boardsports and
Snowboarding - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Board Sports by
Segment - Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Board Sports
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Summer
Boardsports and Snowboarding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Regional Market Overview
Australia- A Major Market for Surfing
COVID-19 Pandemic and Growth Opportunities for Surfing Market
Cheap Foreign Imports Impact Local Surfboard Manufacturing
Surf Apparel Market: Overview
India
Market Analytics
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Board Sports by Segment - Summer Boardsports and
Snowboarding - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Board Sports by
Segment - Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Board Sports by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Summer
Boardsports and Snowboarding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Regional Market Overview
Brazil
Africa
Market Analytics
Table 52: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Board Sports by Segment - Summer Boardsports and
Snowboarding - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Rest of World Historic Review for Board Sports by
Segment - Summer Boardsports and Snowboarding Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Board Sports by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Summer
Boardsports and Snowboarding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 248
