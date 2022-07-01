Growth Opportunities for Commercial AI in Medical Imaging: AI Solution for Augmented Radiology Decision Support & Patient Experience

Dublin, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for Commercial AI in Medical Imaging" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The use case for commercial AI in medical imaging focuses on workflow productivity and diagnostic accuracy in a radiology set up. The impending shortage of radiologists, burnout from a constantly growing imaging workload, and higher investments (by both public and private groups) favor the adoption of AI in medical imaging.
Several medical imaging companies offer AI solutions that improve workflow efficiency in hospitals and imaging facilities. They have introduced innovative pricing strategies and cost-friendly AI solutions through a unified marketplace. Given the dynamics, trends, and competitive nature of the medical imaging space, it is important to obtain an overall perspective on AI solutions and workflows.
The research service offers insightful analysis of the clinical application and use cases for technologies that address imaging concerns in the treatment of stroke, CAD, and lung diseases.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Overview of AI in Medical Imaging
- Segmentation
- Challenges Faced by Healthcare System
- Key Challenges in Medical Imaging
- AI Value Proposition in Medical Imaging Workflow
3. Use Case - Lung Care
- Key Challenges in Lung Care
- Use Cases for Commercially Available AI in Pulmonary Imaging
- Vendor Spotlight - AI-Rad Companion
- Vendor Spotlight - AI-Rad Companion in Lung Care
4. Use Case - Coronary Artery Disease
- Key Challenges in Heart Care
- Current Heart Disease Care Pathway
- Use Cases for Commercially Available AI in Cardiac Imaging
- Vendor Spotlight - HeartFlow
- Vendor Spotlight - HeartFlow FFRCT Use Case
- Vendor Spotlight - HeartFlow in Heart Care
5. Use Case - Stroke Care
- Key Challenges in Stroke
- Use Cases for Commercially Available AI in Neuroimaging
- Vendor Spotlight - RapidAI
- Vendor Spotlight - Stroke Patient Care Continuum
- Vendor Spotlight - RAPIDAI in Stroke Care
- Vendor Spotlight - RAPIDAI in Stroke Care
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Reimbursement for AI in US Healthcare
- Assessment Criteria of Healthcare Providers in the US
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Innovative Pricing Strategy and ROI for Commercial Viability
- Growth Opportunity 2 - AI Solution for Augmented Radiology Decision Support & Patient Experience
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Unified Approach for Faster Deployment in Medical Imaging
Companies Mentioned
- AI-Rad Companion
- HeartFlow
- RapidAI
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mcow0u
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.