Insights on the Dancewear Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Revolution Dancewear, SF Dance Gear and Bullet Pointe Among Others

Dublin, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dancewear Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By End-user, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Dancewear Market size is expected to reach $1.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.0% CAGR during the forecast period.



Dancewear is a type of clothing and footwear that comes in a wide range of colors, fabrics, sizes, materials & styles to suit many dance disciplines. Dancewear is specifically designed for specific dance forms and worn at dance events & concerts. It is designed to suit aesthetic requirements while also increasing participation in the dance being performed. As a result of these reasons, demand for dancewear is increasing, resulting in a larger dancewear market.



Dancewear is a sort of apparel worn by dancers, particularly for dance performances. Dance costumes are a type of attire that can change depending on the dance form. Such costumes & dance clothes serve to suit the visual needs of the entire event while also encouraging participation in the activity. Manufacturers are introducing new forms of dancewear with a variety of fabrics and materials in response to the evolution of fashion trends & the increased emphasis on dance and its clothes and attire.



Dance shoes, dance shorts, tutus, tights, arm warmers, legwarmers, unitards, leotards, and dance belts are all examples of dancewear. The dancewear style differs depending on the type of dance. Ballet, for example, requires suitable dance clothes such as a leotard, wrap-around ballet skirt, tights, & ballet slippers. Tap dancing is a type of dance that involves tapping shoes. Leotards dancing apparel can be short-sleeved, long-sleeved, or sleeveless, and come in a variety of colors (pink or black) based on the ballet dress code. For that reason, dancewear must be breathable, stretchy, and lightweight, to allow dancers to move freely and comfortably.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on global clothing supply lines. Moreover, the pandemic's impact on society & the economy has been seen as a result of global lockdowns, labor mobility restrictions, airline suspensions, travel bans, and, most importantly, an economic slowdown, all of which have seriously harmed the sustainability of apparel supply chains all over the world. Safety, training, awareness, crisis management & response, digitization, and technological innovation re-forming business models, and other unforeseen effects have all been added to the worldwide clothing & fashion sector as a result of COVID-19.



Market Growth Factors

The growing trend of training dancewear

Dancewear in a broad range of vibrant colors, geometric designs, printed designs, enhanced fabric flexibility & comfort, ballet dancewear, personalization of costumes, likewise designs to those worn by mainstream dancers, & the availability of several artist collections has all emerged as new trends in the training dancewear market. In addition, as the popularity of Zumba as a form of exercise grows, more individuals are taking part in fitness programs involving soca, salsa, hip-hop, mambo, samba, and merengue.

As a result, the market expansion is likely to pick up during the projection period. Numerous dance styles, like salsa, ballets, samba, rumba, and different ballroom dance forms, like quickstep, waltz, foxtrot, & others, are also being taught in schools to assist kids to relieve tension, anxiety, and increase confidence.



Dancewear Provides More Comfort and Flexibility to a Dancer

The most important trait a dancer should possess is flexibility. The dancer will have the most flexibility and control over their motions and body if they wear a branded and comfortable dancing costume. It also aids people in becoming the best dancers by providing a high level of affability. Dancewear are designed to serve this purpose efficiently. In any category, another important quality is comfort. Dancers while wearing a dancewear must always feel at ease working and finishing the work they choose and having the best-branded dancing outfit will provide the dancers with the most comfort while performing.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

The presence of counterfeits is constraining the growth of the market

The easy availability of counterfeit products, on the other hand, has an impact on the broader garment sector and specifically the dancewear market's growth. Further, they have a tremendously negative impact on businesses, as premium brands are distinguished by their prestige as well as the limited quantity available. Counterfeits pollute the supply with similar-looking, lower-quality things that aren"t made with the same care. In a variety of ways, businesses are harmed by a shortage of IPR (Intellectual Property Rights) protection. Not only is there a direct loss of revenue, but there is also a loss of brand image.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Dancewear Market by Product Type

3.1 Global Bodywear Market by Region

3.2 Global Footwear Market by Region

3.3 Global Accessories Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Dancewear Market by Distribution Channel

4.1 Global Specialty Stores Market by Region

4.2 Global Online Channels Market by Region

4.3 Global Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Market by Region

4.4 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Dancewear Market by End-user

5.1 Global Women Market by Region

5.2 Global Men Market by Region

5.3 Global Children Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Dancewear Market by Application

6.1 Global Concerts Market by Region

6.2 Global Theatre Market by Region

6.3 Global Entertainment Industry Market by Region

6.4 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Dancewear Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 ONWARD HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.2 Revolution Dancewear LLC (Audax Management Company, LLC)

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.3 SF Dance Gear

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.4 Wear Moi Sas

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.5 Ballet Makers, Inc.

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.6 BLOCH UK Ltd.

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.6.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.7 Bullet Pointe

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.8 Flo Dancewear

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.9 Grishko Dance s.r.o.

8.9.1 Company Overview



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vj25rs

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900