Global Aerospace Materials Market to Reach $30.1 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Aerospace Materials estimated at US$19.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Aluminum Alloys, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$10.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Steel Alloys segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR
The Aerospace Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.
Titanium Alloys Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR
In the global Titanium Alloys segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797793/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Aerospace Materials: An Introductory Prelude
Changing Material Mix as Fuel Economy Throws the Spotlight on
Aircraft Lightweighting
Materials Used in Aircraft Manufacturing
US Dominates the Market
Global Economic Environment Influences Demand Dynamics
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country
/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020
Aerospace Materials - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Healthy Growth of the Commercial Aviation Sector Presents
Opportunities Across the Aircraft Manufacturing Supply Chain
Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Aircraft
Type for the Years 2018 and 2038
Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019 & 2039
Global Air Traffic Demand: Number of Air Passengers in Billion
for the Years 2011 to 2025F
Fast-Growing UAV Market Spurs Demand for Advanced Aerospace
Materials
Global Military UAV Production in Units by Country/Region: 2018
Global UAV Production (in US$ Million) by Application for Years
2018 & 2028
Rising Demand for Wide Body Commercial Aircrafts Augurs Well
for Aerospace Materials Market
Growth of Low-Cost Carriers: An Opportunity for Aerospace
Materials Market
LCC Short Haul Market as % of Total Seat Capacity by Region
Business & General Aviation Segment Poised to Lead Future
Growth in the Aerospace Materials Market
Number of General Aviation Aircrafts Produced Worldwide for the
Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
Global General Aviation Market: Revenue Share (in %) by
Aircraft Type for 2019
3D Printing Eases Stringent Material Requirement Criteria in
Aerospace Parts Manufacturing
List of Select 3D Printing Materials for Aerospace Applications
Aging Aircraft Expand Opportunities for Engineering Materials
Aging Aircraft & the Ensuing Need to Ensure Airworthiness of
Older Airplanes to Spur Opportunities in the MRO Services
Market: Global Average Aircraft Fleet Age (In Years) by
Geographic Region/Country for Cumulative Period 2018-2023
and 2023-2028
Composites: The Dominant Aerospace Material Category
World Market for Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) (In
000 Metric Tons) by Application for the Years 2017 & 2022
Progressive Expansion in Use Case Results in Composites
Evolving as Mainstream Aerospace Material
Composites Make Up for About Half of Total Weight of Modern
Aircraft: Percentage Breakdown of Structural Weight
Composition by Material for Airbus 350XWB and Boeing 787
Evolution of Composite Materials as % of Aircraft Mass for
Select Fighter Aircrafts
Evolution of Composite Materials as % of Aircraft Mass for
Select Commercial Aircrafts
Advanced Composites Storm into the Spotlight
Nanocomposites Quickly Evolve into Advanced Solutions in
Aircraft Construction
Carbon Continues to Make Gains as Best-in-Class Aerospace
Composites Material
Asian Companies Dominate Aerospace-Grade Carbon Fiber Production
Carbon Fiber Composites Find Favor in Aircraft Interiors
Emergence of New & Unconventional Composites for Use in
Aircraft Interiors
Graphene: The Next Generation Material for Aerospace Industry
Latest Developments in Aerospace Graphene Materials Space
Established Role of Aluminium in Aircraft Manufacturing Renders
Improved Outlook for Aluminium Alloys
Newer Titanium Alloys Gain Traction in Aerospace Application
for Engine Parts and Airframes
New Aluminum Alloys to Emerge for Aircraft Manufacture
Superalloys Emerge as Key Manufacturing Materials for Aircraft
Engines
Nickel Alloys Combine Immense Strength and Extreme Temperature
Tolerance
Steel Alloys Lend Traction in Producing Long-Lasting Fasteners &
Landing Gear Bolts
Alloy 321: Top-of-Class Steel Alloy that Can Endure Extreme
Temperatures
Magnesium Alloys Gain Attention with Favorable Casting
Characteristics
Aircraft Electrical Systems: The Stronghold Application for
Copper & Copper Alloys
Composites not the Panacea for Better Aircraft Manufacture as
There are Few Disadvantages As Well
Growing Use of Composites in Airframes Challenge MRO Providers
to Seek for Improved Tools and Techniques
Regulatory Emphasis on Reducing Aerospace CO2 Emissions to Give
Edge to Ultra-Lightweight Materials
ICAO Seeks to Reduce Aircraft Energy Intensity: Energy
Intensity of International Aviation Industry (in MJ/RTK
Equivalent) for 2010-2030
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
