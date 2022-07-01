New York, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Agricultural Sprayers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797802/?utm_source=GNW
Global Agricultural Sprayers Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Agricultural Sprayers estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Handheld, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$350.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Self-Propelled segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $300.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR
The Agricultural Sprayers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$300.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$970 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.
Tractor-Mounted Segment to Record 6.5% CAGR
In the global Tractor-Mounted segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$241.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$366.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$515.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured) -
- AGCO Corporation
- AMAZONE H. Dreyer GmbH & Co. KG
- Andreas Stihl AG & Company KG
- ASPEE Agro Equipment Pvt Ltd
- BGROUP SPA
- Bucher Industries AG
- CNH Industrial N.V.
- Deere & Company
- Demco Manufacturing Co.
- EXEL Industries SA
- GUSS Automation, LLC
- GVM Incorporated
- HARDI INTERNATIONAL A/S
- Hockley International Limited
- Kubota Corporation
- Kuhn Group
- Kverneland Group
- Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
- Maquinas Agricolas Jacto S.A.
- Reddick Equipment Company of NC, LLC
- SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.
- Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Slows Down Sales of Agricultural Sprayers
COVID-19 Related Issues Impacting Agriculture
Agriculture Industry in Post-COVID-19 Era: Change is Afoot with
Influx of AI & Drones
An Introduction to Agricultural Sprayers
Tracing the Evolution of Sprayers
Major Components of Sprayers
Types of Agricultural Sprayers
Boom Sprayers Vs Boomless Sprayers
Growing Need to Improve Farm Efficiency and Productivity Fuels
Growth in the Agricultural Sprayers Market
Developing Regions Promise High Growth for Agricultural
Sprayers Market
Agricultural Sprayers - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Self-Propelled (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Farm Sizes and Increase in Corporate Farming
Necessitates Use of Mechanized Equipment, Fuels Demand for
Crop Sprayers
Farm Size Distribution Worldwide - Percentage Breakdown of Farm
Land by Size and Region
With Population Growing and Demand for Food Rising, the Need to
Increase Agriculture Production and Yield Drives Demand for
Agriculture Sprayers
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
Food Demand Growth Worldwide - Demand Growth in Million Tonnes
for Cereals and Other Food Products for the Period 2008-2017
and 2018-2027
Global Crop Production by Crop Type (in Million Metric Tons):
2017-2020
Shortage of Labor and Rising Farmworker Wages Drive Demand for
Mechanized Agricultural Sprayers
Contracting Agricultural Labor Drives Demand for Agricultural
Machinery: Agricultural Employment as % of Total Employment
for the Period 2000-2020
Real Wages of Hired Farmworkers in the US (in $ Per Hour) for
the Period 2002-2019
Growing Agricultural Trade Worldwide to Create Major
Opportunities for Agricultural Sprayers Vendors
Grains Trade Worldwide: Breakdown of Import Volume (Million
Metric Tons) by Wheat, Rice (Milled) and Corn for the Years
2017-18, 2018-19 and 2020-21
Global Grains Trade Worldwide: Breakdown of Export Volume:
(Million Metric Tons) by Corn, Rice (Milled) and Wheat for the
Years 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21
Global Prices of Cereals in US$ per Ton for the Years 2019 and
2025
Mechanized Farm Tools and Equipment Emerge as Critical
Components for Improving Agricultural Efficiency
Percentage of Mechanization in Agriculture in Select Countries
Rising Importance of Pesticide Spraying to Improve Farm
Efficiency Fuels Demand for Sprayers
Intense Focus on Increasing Production of Cereals and Grains to
Drive Demand for Sprayers
World Cereal Consumption by Type in Million Metric Tons for the
Years 2019 through 2025
World Cereal Production by Type in Million Metric Tons for the
Years 2019 through 2025
Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre:
Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for
the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years
1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
Growing Use of Drones for Spraying Pesticides Revolutionizes
Agricultural Sector
Relaxation of Norms for Drone Usage to Drive Opportunities
Drones Emerge as Ideal Alternatives to Traditional Backpack
Sprayers
Growing Significance of Drones in Controlling Invasive Plants
Drones Critical for Improving Crop Yields
Drones Finding Use in Dispensing Beneficial Pest-Eating Insects
Advanced Spreader to Control Invasive Plants and Mosquitoes
Researchers Focus on Developing Drones for New Pest Control
Solutions
Drone Swarms Technology for Spraying of Large Areas
Multi-Rotor Drones Find Use in Spraying Applications
Developing Economies Exhibit High Interest in Using Drones for
Agricultural Spraying Purposes
Legislative Policies Continue to Present Challenges for Drone
Use in Spraying Applications
Intelligent Spraying Systems Make Significant Strides
Bosch Unveils Intelligent Spraying Technology for Precise Use
of Herbicides on Weeds
John Deere Unveils See and Spray for Precise Weed Targeting
using AI
Solar Powered Agricultural Sprayer Gain Interest Led by Power
and Cost Economics
Herbicides Application: An Overview of Spraying Equipment Used
for Application
Boom Sprayers Market: An Overview
Self-Propelled Sprayers: An Emerging Market
Global Self-Propelled Sprayer Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Application for 2019
Comprehensive Maintenance: An Important Aspect to Improve
Sprayer Efficiency
High-end Crop Spraying Technology Increases Accuracy and
Enhances Farm Efficiency
Innovations & Advancements
Select Product Launches and Innovations
Advancements in Precision Technology of Sprayers Presents New
Growth Opportunities
Latest Farm Technologies Revolutionize the Farming Space
Robotics Technology for Farm Spraying
Advancements in Sprayer Technologies for Vegetable Farming
Researchers Develop Intelligent Sprayers for the Nursery Industry
Researchers Develop Ultrasonic Sensor-Based Automatic Spraying
System to Reduce Pesticide Use in Orchards
IIT-M Develops Agricopter for Pesticide Spraying
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agricultural Sprayers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Handheld by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Handheld by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Handheld by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Self-Propelled by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Self-Propelled by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Self-Propelled by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tractor-Mounted by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Tractor-Mounted by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Tractor-Mounted by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trailed by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Trailed by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Trailed by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Aerial by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Small by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Small by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Small by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medium by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Medium by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Medium by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Large by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Large by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Large by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cereals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Cereals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Cereals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilseeds by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Oilseeds by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Oilseeds by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruits & Vegetables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Fruits & Vegetables by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Fruits & Vegetables by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Crops by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Crops by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Crops by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Agricultural Sprayers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Agrictulture Drones and Intelligent Sprayers Gain Significance
Amid Worker Shortage Crisis
Agricultural Statistics
Average Farm Size (in Acres) in the US: 2007-2019
Number of Farms in the US: 2012-2019
Competition
US Agricultural Sprayers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019
Market Analytics
Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agricultural Sprayers by Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled,
Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by Type -
Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld,
Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agricultural Sprayers by Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by Farm
Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers by
Farm Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,
Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agricultural Sprayers by Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits &
Vegetables and Other Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by Crop -
Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers by
Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals,
Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agricultural Sprayers by Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled,
Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by
Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and
Aerial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld,
Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agricultural Sprayers by Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by
Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers
by Farm Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,
Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agricultural Sprayers by Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits &
Vegetables and Other Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by
Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers
by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals,
Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Agricultural Sprayers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Drones Gain Traction Amid an Ageing Farmer Population
Market Analytics
Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agricultural Sprayers by Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled,
Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by
Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and
Aerial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld,
Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agricultural Sprayers by Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by
Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers
by Farm Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,
Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agricultural Sprayers by Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits &
Vegetables and Other Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by
Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers
by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals,
Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Agricultural Sprayers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Agriculture Drones Gain Wider Usage Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Market Analytics
Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agricultural Sprayers by Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled,
Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by
Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and
Aerial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld,
Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agricultural Sprayers by Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by
Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers
by Farm Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,
Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agricultural Sprayers by Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits &
Vegetables and Other Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 74: China Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by
Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers
by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals,
Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Agricultural Sprayers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agricultural Sprayers by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agricultural Sprayers by Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled,
Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by
Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and
Aerial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld,
Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agricultural Sprayers by Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by
Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers
by Farm Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,
Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agricultural Sprayers by Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits &
Vegetables and Other Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by
Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers
by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals,
Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Agricultural Sprayers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agricultural Sprayers by Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled,
Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by
Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and
Aerial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld,
Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agricultural Sprayers by Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: France Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by
Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers
by Farm Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,
Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agricultural Sprayers by Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits &
Vegetables and Other Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 95: France Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by
Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers
by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cereals,
Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Agricultural Sprayers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 97: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agricultural Sprayers by Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled,
Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by
Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and
Aerial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld,
Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agricultural Sprayers by Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by
Farm Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural
Sprayers by Farm Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Small, Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agricultural Sprayers by Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits &
Vegetables and Other Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by
Crop - Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural
Sprayers by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crops for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 106: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agricultural Sprayers by Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled,
Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and Aerial - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Agricultural Sprayers by
Type - Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, Trailed and
Aerial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers
Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural Sprayers
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
