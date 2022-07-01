The Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market size is expected to reach $936.8 million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.1% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Offering, By Type, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289250/?utm_source=GNW

This non-destructive technology uses electromagnetic (EM) radiation in the microwave frequency range (UHF/VHF frequencies) of the radio spectrum to identify reflected signals from subterranean structures.



The effective depth range of GPR inquiry may be limited by the ground's electrical conductivity, the transmitted center frequency, and the radiated power. Electrical conductivity increases reduce the injected electromagnetic wave, reducing penetration depth. Higher frequencies do not permeate as far as lower frequencies due to frequency-dependent attenuation mechanisms. Higher frequencies, on the other hand, may provide better resolution. As a result, penetration and resolution are always trade-offs when it comes to the operating frequency. At low GPR frequencies, optimal depth of subsurface penetration is reached in ice, where the density can reach multiple thousand meters. Dry sandy soils and huge dry materials like limestone, granite, and concrete are resistive instead of conductive, and penetration depths of up to 15 meters are possible.



Although, penetration can be as small as a few centimeters in moist or clay-rich soils, as well as in materials with high electrical conductivity. GPR has numerous uses in various fields. It is utilized to examine soils, bedrock, groundwater, and ice in the Earth sciences. It can help users uncover diamonds and gold nuggets in alluvial gravel beds by locating natural traps in submerged stream beds that have the capacity to collect larger particles.



Nondestructive testing (NDT) of structures and pavements, finding buried structures and utility lines, and researching soils and bedrock are all examples of engineering applications. GPR is used to designate landfills, pollution plumes, and other remediation sites in environmental cleanup, and it is also used to map archaeological features and graves in archaeology. In law enforcement, GPR is used to locate hidden cemeteries and buried evidence. Mine detection, unexploded ordnance detection, and tunnel detection are all military applications.



The COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on the electronics and semiconductor industries. Due to a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, business and manufacturing facilities in several nations have been closed. Additionally, the partial or total lockdown has affected the complete supply chain, making it difficult for manufacturers to reach their clients. The pandemic of COVID-19 is creating trouble on society and the overall economy. The impact of this pandemic is expanding by the day, and it is harming overall business. The crisis is producing stock market volatility that is causing a loss of company confidence, a significant slowness in supply chains, and a growth in customer anxiety.



Market Growth Factors



Growing Demand in the Oil and Gas Industry



The rising usage ground-penetrating radar systems in the efficient detection of oil wells is predicted to provide attractive growth opportunities for the market in the near future. The gadgets serve to reduce the danger of damage and offer correct drilling information. Market companies are developing complete monitoring solutions to optimize and boost the performance of GPR equipment in this area. World-sensing and IDS GeoRadar, for example, released their comprehensive mining monitoring package in March 2020, which includes subsurface, surface, and geospatial monitoring.



Mitigate the expensive damages



Utility lines are not only unsafe, but they can also harm the site or building materials. Explosions, floods, and fires caused by damaged utility lines can cause significant damage to construction materials and equipment. Investment in a GPR survey before building begins will always be less expensive than repairs or replacements. Although utility mark outs are designed with the good of intentions, it is not always correct. It is sometimes constructed with outdated records. Rather than depending on the information provided, take precautions and hire a professional utility locating service.



Market Restraining Factors



Shortage of skilled employees to operate equipment of Ground penetrating radar system



To operate any kind of software and systems with any degree of complexity and for any kind of purpose, a skilled and efficient workforce is genuinely required by the organizations. But the problem is that even in the current scenario, companies are lacking a set of skilled and competent workforce. The existing workforce is not skilled enough or competent to operate a complex system like ground-penetrating radar and hence, facing chronic difficulties as a result the workforce regularly commit mistakes and errors.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Antenna, Control Unit, Power Supply, and Others. The control unit segment procured a substantial revenue share in the ground-penetrating radar market in 2021. A control unit, or CU, is circuitry inside a computer's processor that directs operations. It instructs the memory, logic unit, and both input and output devices of the computer on how to respond to program instructions. A binary decoder is commonly used in a CU to transform coded instructions into timing and control signals that control the operation of the other units. The CU is in charge of the majority of computer resources.



Offering Outlook



Based on Offering, the market is segmented into Equipment and Services. The equipment segment procured the maximum revenue share in the ground-penetrating radar market in 2021. Ground-penetrating radar is a device that uses a sending and receiving antenna to emit and receive electromagnetic waves at specific frequencies in order to detect electromagnetic differences in the soil. A mainframe system with settings managed by a data acquisition laptop computer is typical of GPR equipment. The mainframe is linked to antennas, which transmit brief pulse electromagnetic waves into the medium and collect echo signals from subsurface layer interfaces generated by debonds, delamination, and additions like steel reinforcing bars in reinforced concrete structural elements.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Handheld Systems, Cart Based Systems, and Vehicle Mounted Systems. The cart-based systems segment garnered a significant revenue share in the ground-penetrating radar market in 2021. GPR systems on carts provide an efficient way to assess the state of ageing bridge decks, parking garages, balconies, and other concrete structures. The method is also used to determine the exact depth of concrete cover on new constructions.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Transportation Infrastructure, Utility Detection, Archaeology, Concrete Investigation, and Others. The transportation infrastructure segment acquired the highest revenue share in the ground penetrating radar market in 2021. In order to ensure the safety of the transportation system and time-saving measures, as well as to prevent excessive repair and maintenance costs, efficient and consistent assessment of structural health problems becomes critical. For routine subsurface examinations, ground penetrating radar (GPR) is one of the most preferred non-destructive technologies. The focus is on the on-site application of GPR to transportation facilities such as pavements, trains, retaining walls, bridges, and tunnels.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The North America emerged as the leading region in the ground-penetrating radar market with the largest revenue share in 2021. The expanding automobile industry, as well as military expenditure, is expected to enhance the market. The growing use of vehicle-mounted GPR systems is sparking market growth. This increase can be ascribed to increased government assistance for GPR deployment in the North America.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; IDS Georadar s.r.l. (Hexagon AB) are the forerunners in the Ground Penetrating Radar Market. Companies such as Radiodetection Ltd. (SPX Corporation), Hilti AG, Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IDS GeoRadar s.r.l.(Hexagon AB), Radiodetection Ltd. (SPX Corporation), Chemring Group PLC, Hilti AG, PipeHawk plc (Utsi Electronics Ltd), Guideline Geo AB, Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc., Penetradar Corporation, and Geoscanners AB.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Ground Penetrating Radar Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Jan-2022: Hilti Corporation came into a partnership with Trackunit, an industry leader in fleet management services. This partnership aimed to bring global scale to the tool & equipment connectivity domain. With this partnership, Hilti would strengthen ON Track solution and Trackunit platform would be enhanced with additional tool-related data.



Feb-2020: IDS Georadar (Hexagon) joined hands with Rocscience, a leading provider of geotechnical software for analyzing soil and rock slopes. This collaboration aimed to bring the next step in Slide3 unification with radar monitoring data that automatically import live IDS Georadar monitoring data for contouring on the present model and achieve a new industrial milestone for enhancement and innovation.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



May-2022: IDS Georadar (Hexagon) unveiled AiMaps, the latest solution for utility professionals. This product launch aimed to provide intelligent cloud-processing of Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) data to deliver clean unlittered information for quicker detection of underground utilities. With smart and accurate cloud-based solutions, the AiMaps fasten up productivity.



Feb-2022: IDS Georadar (Hexagon) expanded its product line IBIS-FM EVO with IBIS-FM Evo Short and IBIS-FM Evo Long. This product expansion aimed to cover various applications, tailor benefits in monitoring performances, and provide higher installation flexibility. With a maximum scan range of up to 5 kilometers, IBIS-FM EVO products are created to measure submillimetre displacements in real time with the greatest data quality.



Jan-2022: IDS Georadar (Hexagon) introduced Accurate Positioning System (APS), the all-in-one high-performance solution to fuel productivity in underground mapping. This product launch aimed to gather the most precise radar information in low or no satellite coverage scenarios. The APS is a premium positioning module integrating GNSS+INS technology by NovAtel with advanced algorithms.



Sep-2021: IDS Georadar (Hexagon) introduced Stream T, an innovative Ground Penetrating Radar solution for tunnel inspection. This product launch aimed to calculate tunnel anomalies like reinforced structures, lining thickness, cavities, and wet areas. Stream T's modular structure enables the innovative GPR array to eliminate obstacles and increase productivity fivefold compared to conventional systems, gathering data at up to 60 km/h (37.3 mph).



Jun-2021: Radiodetection expanded its product line by switching its Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) offering from the RD1500 and RD1100 to the LMX200 & LMX100. This product expansion aimed to make simple, affordable ways to deploy and mark utilities, and LMX200 – the premier GPR locating tool in the current market, expands on the LMX100 with in-field capabilities comprising of SplitView, Grid Scan, and MapView, and optional external GPS.



Sep-2020: Geophysical Survey Systems expanded its product line with new updates to StructureScan Mini XT all-in-one GPR concrete inspection kit, comprising of a StructureScan Mini XT software update and an upgraded survey wheel for Palm XT Antenna. This product expansion aimed to enable users to manually adjust the advantage-the artificial inclusion of signal to tackle the natural effects of attenuation.



Apr-2020: Guideline Geo released MALA MIRA HDR, the new GPR array system. This product launch aimed to aid customers across the world to make detailed 3D maps of the subsurface with the highest resolution on the market. MALA MIRA HDR comprises of large area 3D GPR mapping solution with the best data quality and resolution on the market, enhanced mechanical design, new user-friendly software, and high-way speed survey capability.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Nov-2020: Radiodetection took over Sensors & Software, a manufacturer and distributor of Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) products and a leader in GPR application. This acquisition aimed to unify to boost incremental value by enhancing the integrated technologies, products, sales networks, and channels.



