The Worldwide Data Center Liquid Cooling Industry is Expected to Reach $6.4 Billion by 2027

Dublin, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market by Component (Solution and Services), End User (Cloud Providers, Colocation Providers, Enterprises, and Hyperscale Data Centers), Data Center Type, Type of Cooling, Enterprise and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global data center liquid cooling market will rise from USD 2.1 billion in 2022 to USD 6.4 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 24.8% from 2022 to 2027.
Need for efficient, noise-free, and compact cooling solutions will aid market growth. This market is also likely to be boosted by the need for higher processing power, low operating expenditure and emergence of advanced technologies such as blockchain, cryptocurreny mining, artificial intelligence and machine learning.
The services, in by component segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027
The services segment include different aspects like consulting, designing, installation, deployment, servicing and maintenance of liquid cooling solutions. As the user data grows in the coming years, there will be an increased demand for data centers and subsequently different services that are associated with liquid cooling solutions.
Small and mid-sized data center, in by data center type segment, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027
The small and mid-sized data centers occupy a space up to 25,000 square feet and primarily used by small to medium enterprises. These facilities are also easy to retrofit liquid cooling solutions and hence will observe a higher adoption rate during the forecast period.
The hyperscale data center in the data center liquid cooling market, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027
Hyperscale data centers are business critical infrastructure for large companies such as Amazon, Google, Facebook, and others. These facilities have a high computing capacity and as a result also require better cooling solutions to maintain ambient operating temperature.
IT and Telcom segment of the data center liquid cooling market, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027
IT and Telecom segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this sector is due to the adoption of new technologies such as virtual and augmented reality, 5G, IoT, artificial intelligence, deep learning and machine learning. Emergence of 5G edge computing applications and private cellular networks is likely to drive the market for data center liquid cooling in IT and Telecom sector.
Cold plate liquid cooling, of the data center liquid cooling market, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027
Cold plate liquid cooling responsible for transferring heat from surfaces with high heat loads to the fluid used within a liquid cooling system. It also enhances data center energy efficiency , lowers the total costs, is more energy-efficient and produces less noise.
Asia Pacific data center liquid cooling market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027
Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for data center liquid cooling market during the forecast period. The growth of the data center liquid cooling in this region is due to increasing demand for cloud applications. There is a strong shift towards cloud technologies, with various organizations across Asia Pacific, as cloudification delivers real business value, enabling organizations to be faster, leaner and better at delivering for their customers.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in Data Center Liquid Cooling Market
4.2 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, by Region
4.3 North America Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, by Component and Country
4.4 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market: Major Countries
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Data Centers and Server Density
5.2.1.2 Growing Need for Energy-Efficient Cooling Solutions
5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Compact and Noise-Free Solutions
5.2.1.4 Need for Better Overclocking Potential
5.2.1.5 Need for Eco-Friendly Data Center Cooling Solutions
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Susceptibility to Leakage
5.2.2.2 High Capital Expenditure and Maintenance
5.2.2.3 Slow Recognition from End-users
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Emergence of Ai, Blockchain, and Other Advanced Technologies
5.2.3.2 Adoption in Low-Density Data Centers
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Standardization
5.2.4.2 High Investments in Existing Infrastructure
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes
5.3.4 Threat of New Entrants
5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.4 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
5.4.1 Key Stakeholders
5.4.2 Buying Criteria
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Value Chain Analysis
6.2 Ecosystem/Market Map of Data Center Liquid Cooling Solutions
6.3 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business
6.4 Energy Sustainability for Data Centers
6.4.1 Sustainable Data Centers Using Liquid Cooling
6.4.2 Issues in Developing Countries
6.4.3 Case Study
6.5 Case Study Analysis
6.5.1 Asperitas and Itrenew Partner to Bring Sustainable, Plug-And-Play Data Center Solutions Full Circle
6.5.2 Reduction in Data Center Energy Spending by Adopting Immersion Cooling
6.5.3 Microsoft Chose Immersion Cooling Tech by Liquidstack for Its Cloud Servers
6.5.4 Google Shifts to Liquid Cooling for Ai Data Crunching
6.6 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
6.7 Patents Analysis
6.7.1 Introduction
6.7.2 Insights
6.8 Technology Analysis
6.9 Regulatory Landscape
6.9.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
6.9.2 US
6.9.3 Europe
6.9.4 China
6.9.5 Japan
6.9.6 India
6.9.7 Singapore
6.9.8 Open Compute Project (Ocp) - a Standard for Data Center Buildings
6.10 Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Liquid Cooling Market
6.10.1 Introduction
6.10.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Lives and Livelihood
6.10.1.2 Economic Outlook
6.10.1.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Liquid Cooling Market
7 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, by Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Solutions
7.2.1 Indirect Liquid Cooling
7.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Precision Cooling to Drive Segment Growth
7.2.1.2 Single Phase
7.2.1.3 Two Phase
7.2.2 Direct Liquid Cooling
7.2.2.1 Growing Demand for High-Density Cooling to Fuel Growth of Direct Liquid Cooling
7.2.2.2 Single Phase
7.2.2.3 Two Phase
7.3 Services
7.3.1 Design and Consulting
7.3.1.1 Growing Demand for Consulting Services for Liquid Cooling Systems to Drive Market
7.3.2 Installation and Deployment
7.3.2.1 Increasing Need for Integration with Traditional Cooling Devices
7.3.3 Support and Maintenance
7.3.3.1 Growing Demand for Maintenance of Coolants to Propel Growth of Support and Maintenance Services
8 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, by Data Center Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Small and Mid-Sized Data Centers
8.2.1 Growing Need for Indirect Liquid Cooling Solutions to Drive Demand for Small and Mid-Sized Data Centers
8.3 Large Data Centers
8.3.1 Growing Requirement for Direct Liquid Cooling in Large Data Centers
9 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, by End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cloud Providers
9.2.1 Increasing Demand for Cloud Services to Drive Market
9.3 Colocation Providers
9.3.1 Availability of Low-Cost, Disaster-Proof Systems Contributing to Higher Adoption
9.4 Enterprises
9.4.1 Rapid Deployment Capabilities to Drive Adoption of Data Centers in Enterprises
9.5 Hyperscale Data Centers
9.5.1 Requirement for Scalable Cooling Solutions to Increase Adoption in Hyperscale Data Centers
10 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, by Enterprise
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Bfsi
10.2.1 Focus on Lowering Energy Consumption to Drive Sector
10.3 It and Telecom
10.3.1 Growing Adoption of Advanced Servers to Drive Market
10.4 Media and Entertainment
10.4.1 Requirement for Scale-Out Solutions to Drive Adoption of Data Center Liquid Cooling Solutions
10.5 Healthcare
10.5.1 Growing Demand for Customized Data Center Cooling Solutions to Drive Their Adoption in Healthcare
10.6 Government and Defense
10.6.1 Growing Digitalization Initiatives to Increase Adoption of Data Center Liquid Cooling Solutions
10.7 Retail
10.7.1 Increased Need for Robust Cooling to Drive Adoption of Data Center Liquid Cooling Solutions
10.8 Research and Academia
10.8.1 Adoption of High-Performance Computing to Drive Market Growth
10.9 Others
11 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, by Type of Cooling
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Cold Plate Liquid Cooling
11.2.1 High-Density Data Center Installation to Drive Demand for Cold Plate Liquid Cooling
11.3 Immersion Liquid Cooling
11.3.1 Low Carbon Footprint Through Immersion Liquid Cooling to Drive this Segment
11.4 Spray Liquid Cooling
12 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, by Region
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Key Player Strategies
13.3 Revenue Analysis
13.3.1 Revenue Analysis of Top Players in Data Center Liquid Cooling Market
13.4 Market Share Analysis: Data Center Liquid Cooling
13.5 Competitive Landscape Mapping, 2020
13.5.1 Star
13.5.2 Emerging Leaders
13.5.3 Pervasive
13.5.4 Participants
13.6 Competitive Benchmarking
13.6.1 Strength of Product Portfolio
13.6.2 Business Strategy Excellence
13.7 Sme Matrix, 2020
13.7.1 Progressive Companies
13.7.2 Dynamic Companies
13.7.3 Responsive Companies
13.7.4 Starting Blocks
13.8 Key Market Developments
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Asetek
14.2 Vertiv Holdings Co.
14.3 Fujitsu Limited
14.4 Submer
14.5 Green Revolution Cooling Inc.
14.6 Rittal
14.7 Schneider Electric
14.8 Alfa Laval Ab
14.9 Midas Green Technologies
14.1 Liquidstack
14.11 Chilldyne
14.12 Iceotope Technologies Limited
14.13 Coolit Systems
14.14 Asperitas
14.15 Dug Technology
14.16 Liquidcool Solutions Inc.
14.17 Dcx - the Liquid Cooling Company
14.18 Stulz GmbH
14.19 Other Companies
14.19.1 Aspen Systems Inc.
14.19.2 Engineered Fluids
14.19.3 Aquila
14.19.4 Exascaler Inc.
14.19.5 Cooler Master
14.19.6 Liqit.Io
14.19.7 Teimmers
14.19.8 Sixtyonec Technology Corporation
14.19.9 Usystems Limited
14.19.10 Ebullient
14.19.11 Koolance
15 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l47nrc
Attachment
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.