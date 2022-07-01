Global Military Body Armour & Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% By 2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled the Military Body Armour & Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) 2022-2032. It includes profiles of Military Body Armour & Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Forecasts Market Segment by Product Style, (Covert, Overt) Market Segment by Level, (Level I, Level II, Level III) Market Segment by End-Use, (Army, Navy, Air Force) Market Segment by Application, (Composite Ceramic, UHMWPE, Aramid, Steel, Other Material) Market Segment by Product, (Interceptor Body Armour (IBA), Improved Outer Tactical Vest (IOTV), Enhanced Small Arms Protective Inserts (ESAPI), Enhanced Side Ballistic Inserts (ESBI), Soldier Plate Carrier System (SPCS), Concealable Body Armour (CBA), Pelvic Protection Product (PPS), Advanced Combat Helmet (ACH), Military Combat Eye Protection (MCEP), Concealable Body Armour (CBA)) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.



The global military body armour & personal protective equipment (PPE) market was valued at US$14,187 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/body-armour-ppe-market-2022/#download_sampe_div

Increasing Participation Of Women In The Military Will Propel The Demand For Female Body Armours

9 June 2021, The United States military is gradually but steadily transitioning to body armour that is comfortable for both men and women, allowing soldiers, sailors, Marines, and airmen of all sorts to wear gear that is more gender appropriate. The armed services are expanding the variety of body armour sizes available to meet the demands of the personnel, from headgear for individuals with longer hair to armour that allows for quicker bladder relieve. Better-fitting body armour for female and small-statured military members has long been a goal of the Defense Department. A measure was submitted in Congress by female veterans to push the issue. DOD chiefs informed Congress that they already had the blueprints and the funding to begin manufacturing the equipment, but the Army has sought an additional $81 million to speed the programme by three years.

Injuries and Chronic Back Pain Due to Body Armour

Musculoskeletal injuries are frequent among military personnel. 28–61 percent of Nordic troops report musculoskeletal illnesses or injuries during basic training. Acute traumas can cause certain injuries, but overuse is the most prevalent cause. The external weight of the equipment carried by troops may exceed the physiological tolerance threshold of the tissues, resulting in load-related musculoskeletal problems and injuries. Ongoing complaints and injuries have also been demonstrated to impair soldiers' capacity to function and, in the long run, may develop to a chronic condition, i.e. chronic pain. According to a Swedish assessment, Swedish rifle troops carry 39 kg of battle gear, machine gun soldiers 49.6 kg, and radio operators 60.5 kg. Uniform, boots, gloves, ballistic eyewear, helmet, night vision goggles, body armour system, weapons, ammo, tactical load vest, first aid kit, but no bag are included. found identical combat gear in US soldiers, weighing 46.3 kg.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Military Body Armour & Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market?

In all industries worldwide, COVID affected supply chains. The military industry is often resilient to global commercial shocks, although cushion defense characteristics have faded in recent years. Although it is still too early to predict precisely whether the industry is flat, shrinking or growing unaffected by the global pandemic, it is very important that defense companies identify what the major impact points are and assess the potential of defense undertakings to influence business plans, supply chains and the underlying lines. This will help to form steps to prevent the storm from happening to companies. Supply side shocks may be one of the most obvious outcomes of the defense pandemic. The initial victims of this pandemic are companies which are based in nations that are hardly touched by the virus or are dependent on supply chains in the countries concerned.

The supplier chain and resource patterns of DTIB will also effect the production, since supply side limitations are more likely to be facing production waits with branching supply networks. The European DTIB has a fair number of branching supply chains with a final platform or solution of multiple components and subsystems from different suppliers.

How this Report Will Benefit you?

Visiongain's 711+ page report provides 370 tables and 367 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global military body armour & personal protective equipment (PPE) market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Military Body Armour & Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Get the financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including product style, product, material, end-use, level and capture higher market share. We believe that high opportunity remains in this fast-growing military body armour & personal protective equipment (PPE) market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report would help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the current market drivers?

High Demand of Military PPE for Safety and Security in Combat Operation to Boost Growth

Military personnel must be able to function in a wide range of operational conditions successfully, safely, and securely. A complete protection model combines military protection, mission objectives, and cost-effectiveness. Furthermore, must consider providing physical protection in order to reduce injuries, loss of life, and material damage by recognising dangers ahead of time. The quality of life of injured troops participating in armed occurrences, such as IED assaults, is critical. Military systems, such as vehicles, ships, or airframes, should give the highest level of survivability and protection. Aside from passive defence, the military should employ weapon systems that are precise, effective, and give proportional harmful effects to the opponent while causing the least amount of collateral damage. Furthermore, new weapon systems such as hypersonic threats and high-energy lasers are projected to appear on the battlefield in the coming decade, which must be neutralised.

Growing Demand for Covert Armor against Extreme Threats and High-Risk Situations

Even the highest layers of armour are accessible in hidden forms, allowing severe dangers to be countered in a discrete manner. Modern security personnel must fulfil several responsibilities and may be placed in high-risk situations. While covert armour can defend against extreme dangers, there are times when a display of power is favoured above secrecy, and selecting overt armour worn over the clothing can communicate to potential assailants that you are ready and eager to combat threats.

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/body-armour-ppe-market-2022/#download_sampe_div

Where are the market opportunities?

High-Tech Protection –Armour Innovation

The requirement to defend warfighters from gunshots and knife assaults has resulted in an increase in ballistic and tactical protection. Army-technology.com went to the worldwide military expo DSEi to learn about the materials, such as Kevlar and merino wool, as well as the unique concepts behind some of today's top ballistic and tactical vests. Body armour for infantry troops has grown so specialised that purpose-designed protection is now available for practically every individual body component, employing the most cutting-edge contemporary materials to guarantee it meets the strictest military criteria. how some of the greatest new advancements may be used to securely outfit a future infantry soldier from head to toe. The expansion of battlefield hazards, such as the employment of shrapnel in improvised explosive devices or bone-breaking batons in hand-to-hand fighting, has resulted in a new wave of forward-thinking body armour and tactical ballistic vest protection.

Bullet-Proof, Stab and Spike Protective Vests in High Demand

Produced by Glagio Do Brasil (GDB), the Spike vest utilises Dupont Kevlar technology to protect users not only from bullets, but also from stab and spike attacks. The vest itself is made from Aramid and achieves NIJ Type II Ballistic and Spike protection, offering an areal density of 1.16lbs per square feet. GDB can also cater for warfighter operational requirements by providing a lightweight helmet capable of NIJ Type IIIA protection, vital at a time when the carry weight of a soldier's equipment is spiraling. GDB's Personal Armor System ground troops (PASGT) helmets are constructed using several layers of Aramid synthetic fibers, with Type IIIA protection weighing just 1.4kg and Type II protection just 1.1kg.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the military body armour & personal protective equipment (PPE) market are Honeywell International, 3M Company, BAE System Plc, Dupont De Nemours Inc., MSA Safety, CoorsTek Inc., Point Blank Enterprises, Inc, Gentex Coporation, ATK Security and Sporting, Avon Protection Systems Inc., Armor Works Inc, Pacific Safety Product, AR500 Armor, Craig International Ballistics Pty Ltd., Ballistic Body Armor PTY, These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

To access the data contained in this document please email dev.visavadia@visiongain.com

Information found nowhere else

With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the PPE market and leading companies . You will find data, trends and predictions.

Find more Visiongain research reports on Defence Sector click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: dev.visavadia@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports means that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

Contact: