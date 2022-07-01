Hard Asset Management Acquires an Exceedingly Rare 1800 George Washington Gold Funeral Medal

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hard Asset Management, Inc. has recently added an '1800 George Washington Gold Funeral Medal NGC MS62' to their Hard Asset Reserve Collection, which showcases several of the world's most important rare coins throughout history. This new addition is an example that will continue to rise in value with its prestige, notoriety and incredible numismatic importance.

Designed by Jacob Perkins of the Massachusetts Mint, Perkins honored Washington by striking these medals for mourners to wear during the February 11, 1800, funeral procession organized by the Grand Lodge of Massachusetts, and in doing so, most of those exhibit holes, as designed to be fashioned around the necks. Other varieties exist, but fewer than 12 examples exist in total. Even the ones with holes are usually bent or otherwise damaged, leaving the actual certified/graded population at probably no more than 2 coins known in the Oval form. Each of the two known examples of this Perkins creation was probably struck over a circulating gold coin, likely a Spanish four escudos.

"This remarkable GW-75 Gold Funeral Medal is one of the single most spectacular and incredibly important rarities we have handled," says Christian Briggs, Founder, and CEO of Hard Asset Management. "An example that will continue to rise in value with its prestige, notoriety and incredible numismatic importance."

An example which knows no horizon, no parallel, and is arguably priceless. A phenomenal survivor that will be the talking point of the most extraordinary world class collection for future generations to come.

https://bmcham.com/products/1800-gold-medal-washington-funeral-ngc-ms-62

HARD ASSET MONEY SHOW PODCAST:

Broadcasting around the world, welcome to the Hard Asset Money show. Chaotic times call for fearless examination of the things that matter. Your wealth, your money, your future. This is the only show that will peel back the headline hysteria and get to the real issues that change the way you make money.

No filters. No hidden agenda. Hosted by Christian Briggs. BMCHAM.COM/PODCAST

About Hard Asset Management, Inc.

Hard Asset Management, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of BMC Capital, Inc., is one of the world's premier firms specializing in the full-service management of hard assets for individuals and family offices around the globe. We sell, appraise, purchase, and render opinions/recommendations on all U.S. and world rare coins, as well as precious metals.

www.bmcham.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains such statements regarding our expectations, hopes, beliefs or intentions regarding the future and compliance with applicable laws.

Contact:

John Grainer

844.426.4653

support@bmcham.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment