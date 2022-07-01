AgChoice Farm Credit and MidAtlantic Farm Credit Merge, Forming Horizon Farm Credit

Mechanicsburg, PA, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgChoice Farm Credit and MidAtlantic Farm Credit jointly announced their merger, forming Horizon Farm Credit, on July 1, 2022. The merger was voted on and approved by the membership of each Association in May and received final regulatory approval from the Farm Credit Administration.
Horizon Farm Credit serves 100 counties in Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia, and is made up of more than 20,000 member-borrowers. The merged entity has 25 offices across its five-state footprint and is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.
Former MidAtlantic Farm Credit Chief Executive Officer, Tom Truitt, serves as Chief Executive Officer of Horizon Farm Credit, bringing more than 25 years of experience in the Farm Credit System to the new Association. "The merger of these two highly respected and successful Associations strengthens our commitment to agriculture and our rural communities," says Truitt. "The name Horizon Farm Credit is significant as we look ahead to the future of our industry with optimism, where innovation meets tradition, to help champion the dreams of our members."
Shawn Wolfinger, Horizon Farm Credit's Chairman of the Board, is excited to work with the many diverse commodities in the agriculture industry across the new Association's footprint. "As a unified cooperative, we are prepared to serve our borrowers with a higher level of specialized service and localized decisions," says Wolfinger. "Our team at Horizon Farm Credit is leveraging the strengths of the two original Associations, while providing expanded capital to support our membership."
Horizon Farm Credit's mission ‘to support rural communities and agriculture with reliable, consistent credit and financial services, today and tomorrow' is in line with the strength of the national Farm Credit System. The association is committed to supporting the future of the agriculture industry, as the Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement will reach the entire footprint of Horizon Farm Credit. The Foundation was founded in 2016 as part of Farm Credit's centennial celebration to create a lasting legacy by providing agriculture education funding to MidAtlantic Farm Credit's community.
The offices will be closed from July 1 – 4, 2022 to ensure a seamless transition as they integrate systems to form Horizon Farm Credit. No office closures or staffing changes will occur as a result of the merger.
For more information about the merger and Horizon Farm Credit, visit horizonfc.com.
About Horizon Farm Credit
Horizon Farm Credit is an agricultural lending cooperative, part of the national Farm Credit System, owned by its member‐borrowers. The Association has more than 22,000 members and over $5.6 billion in loans outstanding. Horizon Farm Credit serves Delaware, Pennsylvania, and parts of Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia by providing farm loans for land, equipment, livestock and production; crop insurance; and rural home mortgages. Learn more at horizonfc.com.
###
Katie Ward Horizon Farm Credit 8883393334 news@horizon.com Jenny Kreisher Horizon Farm Credit 8883393334 news@horizonfc.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
