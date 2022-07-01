Medical Devices Post Market Surveillance Online Course: Product Complaints Management, Medical Device Reporting, Vigilance Reporting, Product Recalls (July 29, 2022)

Dublin, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Devices - Post Market Surveillance: Product Complaints Management, Medical Device Reporting, Vigilance Reporting, Product Recalls" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course will provide practical guidance and real-life examples that will help you develop and/or optimize your company's post market surveillance system. It is essential to have an effective, efficient and robust medical device post market surveillance system.



These are key elements for early identification and rapid response to problems with marketed products. In addition to the obvious need to comply with regulatory requirements, it is also vital from a business standpoint to understand the importance of complaint management, MDR's, vigilance reporting, and product recalls. A robust post market surveillance system helps to prevent unnecessary patient injuries, reduces the chances for financial loss, and it could result in improved products.



Complaint management, MDRs, EU vigilance reporting, and product recalls are top priorities in FDA and notified body inspections. For example, 40% of all FDA Warning Letters are related to issues involving the complaint management system. Additionally, four recent Warning Letters issued by the FDA involved issues related to MDRs.

This interactive seminar will focus on:

Complaint Management

Medical Device Reporting (MDR)

EU Vigilance Reporting

Product Recalls

Learning Objectives :



Key goal of this course is to understand:

Legal authorities (statutes and regulations) and definitions applicable to key elements of Post Market Surveillance (Complaint Management, MDRs, Vigilance and Product Recalls)

Regulatory and compliance requirements related to each element of Post Market Surveillance (Complaint Management, MDRs, Vigilance and Product Recalls)

Implementing applicable processes and procedures for Complaint Management, MDRs, Vigilance and Product Recalls

Management review and dissemination of Post Market Surveillance information

What to do when a complaint is received: What/how/when to investigate a complaint Contents of records of complaint investigation How to adjudicate the complaint Implementing interactive systems between complaint handling, medical device reporting, and CAPA

Submission of MDR's to the FDA: What/how/when to submit an MDR Contents of the reporting form Utilizing MDR information as qualitative data

Submission of Vigilance Reports to EU Competent Authorities: What/how/when to submit a Vigilance Report Contents of the reporting form

What to do when a medical device needs to be recalled: What/how/when to initiate a medical device product recall Contents of the recall reports and records Recall execution and closure

To discussion of key case studies and how to prevent compliance issues related to Complaint Management, MDR, Vigilance reporting and medical device product recalls

To review the key concepts and implementation steps for an effective Post Market Surveillance system

Time: 9:00 AM - 4:30 PM PDT



Who Should Attend:



Anyone that participates in product complaint management, medical device reporting, vigilance reporting, and/or product recalls:

Regulatory Affairs Personnel

Quality managers and those working in sales or marketing

Legal Personnel

Compliance Professionals

Clinical affairs specialists and those handling complaints

Medical Affair Professionals

Design Control Managers

Risk Managers

July 29, 2022 (9:00 AM to 4:30 PM PDT)



Registration Process: 8:30 AM - 9:00 AM



9.00 - 10.30: The Basics of Quality System Regulations and Post Market Surveillance Activities

Regulatory Overview

General Provisions of the Regulation

Quality Management

Monitoring and Feedback

Purpose of Risk Management

10.30 - 11.30: Product Complaint Management

What is a complaint?

Why do we collect product complaints

Management of product complaints

Developing a complaint management procedure

Analyzing product complaint data

Effective utilization of product complaint data

11.30 - 12.30: Medical Device Reporting

Review of the MDR regulation

Sources of MDRs

Submission MDRs (initial and follow up)

Effective utilization of MDR data

12.30 - 01.30: Lunch



01.30 - 02.45: Medical Devices European Vigilance Reporting

Review of the reporting requirements

Submission of Vigilance reporting forms

Proper completion of the Vigilance reporting form

Dealing with Notified Body and Competent Authorities

02.45 - 04.00: Medical Device Recalls

Review of the regulation

What is a recall?

Other action types

Utilizing internal resources

Recall records

Coordinating with regulatory agencies

Closing out a product recall

04.00 - 04.30: Questions and Answers



Speakers:



Prof. Dr. h.c. Frank Stein

Senior Medical Device Expert

Nemius Consulting GmbH



Dr. h.c. Frank Stein, medical engineer, medical engineering experience since 25 years, clinical and research experience in cardiac surgery and cardiology, industrial experience in ophthalmology, neurology, traumatology and dental implants, active implants, active devices, international project and regulatory consulting experience in Europe, North-America, Asia, Australia, Arabic Countries, Latin-America.



