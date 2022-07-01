Global Content Services Platforms Market (2022 to 2027) - Growing Inclination Toward Adoption of RPA Presents Opportunities

Dublin, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Content Services Platforms Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component, Enterprise Size, Deployment Mode, Business Function (Accounting & Legal, Sales & Marketing, and Procurement & Supply Chain) Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global content services platform market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.8% during the forecast period, to reach USD 101.6 billion by 2027 from USD 48.9 billion in 2022.



As per business function, Human Resources segment to grow at a the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The content services platform market is segmented is sub segmented into Human Resource (HR), sales & marketing, accounting & legal, and procurement & supply chain management. As per business functions, HR is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The human resource management department is one of the crucial departments at every organization involved in managing employee-related processes, from recruitment and onboarding to payroll and administration. Traditionally, to manage employee databases for performance management and employee tracking, various Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) suites or Human Resource Information Systems (HRIS) solutions are used to cover the basic human resource activities and processes. human resources systems help human resources maintain, manage, and process detailed employee information and human resources-related policies and procedures.

However, ERP and human resources software lack a few of the capabilities. Therefore, organizations across various verticals have been using content services platforms in the human resource department to manage employees' unstructured content.



As per deployment mode, on-premises to have the highest market size during the forecast period



As per deployment mode, on -premises is estimated to have the highest market size during the forecast period in the content services platform market. On-premises solutions are provided for a one-time license fee as well as a service agreement. For huge infrastructure and a private data center that are crucial for installment of solutions in on-premises deployment is cost incurring. Therefore, SMEs usually face the problem of choosing between hosted and on-premises solutions. However, enterprises with good capital financing prefer on-premises solutions as they offer improved security linked to cloud-based solutions.



As per component, solutions to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



As per component, solutions is estimated to hold the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in the content services platform market. The solutions segment of the content services platform includes document & record management, workflow management, data capture, content reporting & analysis, case management, information security & governance, and other solutions. Other solutions include collaboration, version control, and eDiscovery. The solution providers offer tailored solutions to businesses according to the need of the business. The content services platform solutions enable organizations to fulfill demands along with helping businesses to grow.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Content Services Platform Market

4.2 Market, by Component (2022 Vs. 2027)

4.3 Market, by Enterprise Size (2022 Vs. 2027)

4.4 Market, by Deployment Mode (2022 Vs. 2027)

4.5 Market, by Vertical (2021 Vs. 2027)

4.6 Market Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Need to Enhance Content Security and Optimize Business Processes with Automated Workflows

5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of Smac Technologies

5.2.1.3 Need for Regulatory Content Management for Enhanced Operations

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Complications in Handling Data Post Mergers and Acquisitions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of End-To-End Cross-Platform Solutions

5.2.3.2 Growing Inclination Toward Adoption of Rpa

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increasing Security and Data Privacy Issues with Cloud Deployments

5.2.4.2 Lack of Skilled Workforce and Poor Management in Creating User Adoption Process

5.2.4.3 Difficulties with Integration and Implementation of Content Services Platform with Current Applications

5.3 Case Study Analysis

5.3.1 Case Study 1: Larsen & Toubro Infotech Financial Services Technologies Inc. Used Newgen Software's Solutions

5.3.2 Case Study 2: John Carroll University Deployed Hyland's Onbase to Manage Petition Process

5.3.3 Case Study 3: Legal Aid Western Australia Used Opentext Extended Ecm to Manage Content

5.3.4 Case Study 4: Powersouth Energy Cooperative Deployed Ibm's Solutions for Content Management

5.3.5 Case Study 5: Astrazeneca Used Micro Focus' Content Manager to Simplify Archive Process

5.3.6 Case Study 6: Mitani Deployed M-Files' Solution to Manage Its Workflows

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics

5.5.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.5.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.6 Technological Outlook

5.6.1 Artificial Intelligence and Automation

5.6.2 IoT Technology

5.6.3 Augmented Reality

5.6.4 Blockchain Technology

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Ecosystem

5.10 Patent Analysis

5.11 Regulatory Landscape

5.12 Key Conferences and Events in 2022

5.13 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.13.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.13.2 Buying Criteria

5.14 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers

6 Content Services Platform Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers

6.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Document & Record Management

6.2.1.1 Electronic Way of Storing Data, Easy to Manage and Monitor, to Drive Demand for Document & Record Management

6.2.2 Workflow Management

6.2.2.1 Need to Run Multiple Tasks to Create Demand for Case Management Solutions

6.2.3 Data Capture

6.2.3.1 Data Capturing Reaching New Levels for Technical Improvement in Ai to Drive Data Capture Solutions' Adoption

6.2.4 Case Management

6.2.4.1 Growing Need for Managing Business Processes to Create Demand for Case Management Solutions

6.2.5 Information Security & Governance

6.2.5.1 Growing Awareness Against Data Breaches to Create Need for Information Security & Governance Solutions

6.2.6 Content Reporting & Analytics

6.2.6.1 Very Complex and Difficult Data Collection Analyzing to Drive Adoption of Content Reporting & Analytics Solutions

6.2.7 Other Solutions

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Training & Consulting

6.3.1.1 Need to Resolve Business Challenges to Boost Demand for Training & Consulting Services

6.3.2 Support & Maintenance

6.3.2.1 Client Concerns Regarding Installed Program to Drive Demand for Support & Maintenance Services

6.3.3 Deployment & Integration

6.3.3.1 Need for Back-End Integration to Boost Growth of Deployment & Integration Services

7 Content Services Platform Market, by Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Deployment Mode: COVID-19 Impact

7.2 On-Premises

7.2.1 Overcoming Security Concerns Over Sensitive Data to Drive On-Premises Solutions' Adoption

7.3 Cloud

7.3.1 Cost-Effectiveness and Scalability to Boost Adoption of Cloud Content Services Platform Solutions

8 Content Services Platform Market, by Enterprise Size

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Enterprise Size: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Enterprise Size: COVID-19 Impact

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.2.1 Need for Operational Efficiencies to Create Content Services Platforms' Demand Among Large Enterprises

8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.3.1 Lack of Resources and Stringent Marketing Budgets to Drive Content Services Platforms' Adoption

9 Content Services Platform Market, by Business Function

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Business Function: Market Drivers

9.1.2 Business Function: COVID-19 Impact

9.2 Human Resources

9.2.1 Minimized Risk with Records Management to Drive Content Services Platform's Adoption in Human Resources Operations

9.3 Sales & Marketing

9.3.1 Need for Predictive Analysis to Drive Content Services Platform's Demand in Sales & Marketing Department

9.4 Accounting & Legal

9.4.1 Need for Workflow and Business Process Automation to Drive Content Services Platform's Growth

9.5 Procurement & Supply Chain Management

9.5.1 Need for Content Syndication and Information Management to Drive Demand for Content Services Platforms

10 Content Services Platform Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Vertical: Market Drivers

10.1.2 Vertical: COVID-19 Impact

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance

10.2.1 Increasing Company Operations and Enhancing Customer Service to Boost Content Services Platform Solutions' Adoption

10.3 Consumer Goods and Retail

10.3.1 Need to Digitize Data and Manage It Efficiently to Accelerate Content Services Platform Solutions' Adoption

10.4 Energy & Utilities

10.4.1 Rising Need to Manage Massive Amounts of Mission-Critical Material in Real Time to Drive Solutions' Adoption

10.5 Government & Public Sector

10.5.1 Government Bodies Turning to Low-Code Development Platforms to Drive Solutions' Adoption

10.6 Healthcare & Life Sciences

10.6.1 Need to Improve Performance and Outcomes to Drive Adoption of Content Services Platform Solutions

10.7 It & Ites

10.7.1 Digitalizing Business Processes to Meet Growing Customer Demands to Drive Solutions' Adoption

10.8 Manufacturing

10.8.1 Developing New Approaches to Improve Decision-Making to Drive Content Services Platform Solutions' Adoption

10.9 Media & Entertainment

10.9.1 Cloud Adoption Enables Businesses to Expand Operations and Establish a Digital Workplace

10.10 Telecommunications

10.10.1 Providing Multiple Accessibility in Systems to Drive Content Services Platform Solutions' Adoption

10.11 Other Verticals

11 Content Services Platform, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

12.2.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Key Content Services Platform Vendors

12.3 Market Ranking

12.4 Market Share of Top Vendors

12.5 Historical Revenue Analysis of Top Vendors

12.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.6.1 Star

12.6.2 Emerging Leader

12.6.3 Pervasive

12.6.4 Participant

12.7 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant

12.7.1 Responsive Vendors

12.7.2 Progressive Vendors

12.7.3 Dynamic Vendors

12.7.4 Starting Blocks

12.7.5 Competitive Benchmarking

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Major Players

13.2.1 Microsoft

13.2.2 Ibm

13.2.3 Opentext

13.2.4 Box

13.2.5 Hyland

13.2.6 Laserfiche

13.2.7 Adobe

13.2.8 Oracle

13.2.9 M-Files

13.2.10 Newgen Software

13.3 Other Players

13.3.1 Fabasoft

13.3.2 Micro FocUS

13.3.3 Docuware

13.3.4 Objective

13.3.5 Grm Information Management

13.3.6 Ser Group

13.3.7 Kyocera Corp

13.3.8 Imanage

13.3.9 Intalio

13.3.10 Docstar

13.3.11 D.Velop

13.3.12 Square 9 Softworks

13.4 Startup/Sme Players

13.4.1 Templafy

13.4.2 Aodocs

13.4.3 File Cloud

13.4.4 Dmacq Software

13.4.5 Ripcord

13.4.6 Shelf

13.4.7 Paper Alternative Solutions

13.4.8 Zinger Stick Software

13.4.9 Nanonets

13.4.10 Ephesoft

14 Adjacent/Related Market

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/56rste

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900