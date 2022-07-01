Growth Opportunities in SaaS, IoT and Machine Learning-based Security Innovations: IoT Device Management and Security Automation

Dublin, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in SaaS-, IoT-, and Machine Learning-based Security Innovations" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a snapshot on emerging cyber security solutions powered by SaaS, IoT and Machine Learning-based innovations that help companies protect from threats, data breaches, phishing attacks and defend against modern attacks residing within hybrid IT infrastructure and various other network layers.
The report aims to investigate new and emerging developments that aim to protect the network infrastructure and the resources operating in the network. It offers strategic insights that would help identify new business opportunities and enhance technology portfolio decisions by assessing new developments and product launches in: anti-spam, anti-virus, phishing, identity management, disaster recovery, firewalls, virtual private networks, end-point security, content filtering, Web application security, authentication and access control, intrusion prevention and detection systems, encryption algorithms, cryptographic techniques, and pattern recognition systems for network security. Highlights of this service include technology roadmapping of network security technologies; IP portfolio analysis; information on funding and investment opportunities; evaluation of commercial opportunities from technology developments; technology assessment; analysis of technology accelerators and challenges and many more.
The Information & Communication Technology cluster provides global industry analysis, technology competitive analysis, and insights into game-changing technologies in the wireless communication and computing space. Innovations in ICT have deeply permeated various applications and markets. These innovations have profound impact on a range of business functions for computing, communications, business intelligence, data processing, information security, workflow automation, quality of service (QoS) measurements, simulations, customer relationship management, knowledge management functions and many more.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Innovations in SaaS, IoT, And Machine Learning-based Security
- Axonius' Platform Manages Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Risk and Security
- Axonius' Value Proposition Optimizes SaaS Use and Minimizes Risk With 1 Seamless Deployment
- Axonius - Investor Dashboard
- Deepwatch Deploys Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services for Medium-Sized Businesses
- Deepwatch's Value Proposition Supports Automated Functions With a Team of Experts 24/7
- Deepwatch - Investor Dashboard
- Ceva Secures Data Between Chiplets
- Ceva's Value Proposition Provides Vendor Agnostic Data Security for Diverse Chiplets
- Ceva - Investor Dashboard
- Slashnet Solution Bolsters Email Detection and Response
- Slashnext's Value Proposition Tightens Gaps in Email Security and Speeds Threat Remediation
- Slashnext - Investor Dashboard
- Internet of Things (IoT) Device Management and Security Automation
- Helping IT Teams Achieve In-Depth Visibility and Control of Their IoT Devices
- Phosphorus - Investor Dashboard
- Security Testing Platform for Managed Service Providers (MSPs)
- Helping MSPs Maintain Real-Time Visibility of the Client's Security Posture
- Cynomi - Investor Dashboard
- Offers Low-/No-Code Automation With Agentless Quick Integration to Secure Vulnerable Assets
- Provides Access Management for Third-Party App Integrations
- Astrix Security - Investor Dashboard
- Upgraded Security Solution Uses Machine Learning
- Hillstone Networks' Value Proposition to Keep Users Ahead of Threats and Improve Performance
- Hillstone Networks - Investor Dashboard
Companies Mentioned
- Astrix Security
- Axonius
- Ceva
- Cynomi
- Deepwatch
- Hillstone Networks
- Phosphorus
- Slashnext
