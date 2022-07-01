ATM and Cash Usage Trends 2022 - ATM Surcharging: A Thaw In Resistance?

Dublin, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 ATM Market Summary: Coping in a New Cash and Digital Era" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As the COVID-19 pandemic ripples across consumer payments, the heavily cash-centric ATM is in a challenging position. Consumers' use of cash for daily transactional purposes (purchases, person-to-person payments) is on the decline, although larger amounts are being held at home.
At the same time, FIs are rationalizing and reducing their branch networks and revising branch configurations and staffing, putting ATMs in the role of supplementing cash handling in the branch. Enhanced cash-recycling ATMs are being deployed to improve the efficiency of cash management.
Simultaneously, the move to smartphone-based digital interfaces - and now the delivery of digital goods, namely cryptocurrencies - provides new opportunities for existing and new terminals.
The report looks at the usage related to the pandemic environment, cash usage that influences how consumers use ATMs, and trends in the design, deployment, and new capabilities.
Companies Mentioned
- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco
- LibertyX
- NCR
- Venmo
- Walmart
- Zelle
Key Topics Covered:
- Shifts in Behavioral Baselines
- Overall ATM and Cash Usage Trends
- ATM Surcharging: A Thaw In Resistance?
- ATM Capabilities in a Shrinking Ecosystem
List of Figures
- Cash Handling Still Dominates ATM Usage
- One in Three Households Sees an Overall Negative Effect From the Pandemic; Financial Effects Were Somewhat Less Negative
- Card-based Usage Increased During the Pandemic, While Cash and Checks Experienced a Net Decline in Usage
- Those Withdrawing Cash from ATMs Weekly or More Often Increased 6 Percentage Points in the Early Part of the Pandemic
- Those Increasing or Decreasing ATM cash Withdrawals Balance Out Those Making Cash and Check Deposits Show Net Increases.
- Cash Share of Transaction Dropped in 2020; Cash's P2P Decline Continued in 2021
- Continuing Rapid Growth of Mobile P2P Displaces a Traditional Use of Cash and Checks
- U.S. Consumers' Declining Use of Cash for Transactions is Consistent With Major Economies
- Cash Carried On-person is Returning to Historical Average; Cash Held in Storage Continues to Climb
- ATM Users Still Prefer Their Banks' Proprietary ATMs
- While Consumers Try to Avoid Surcharges, There Was Some Softening of Resistance in the Early Part of the Pandemic
- Younger ATM Users Are Also More Likely to Use an ATM Not from Their Own Bank, and to Incur Surcharges
- Interest in Selected New ATM Capabilities Beyond Cash handling is Moderate
- Experience With Alternative Authentication Methods Remains in Single Digits, With Some Willingness to Try
- Today's Crypto User Base Provides Limited Footing for ATM Access, Especially the Small Base Being Paid in Crypto
- Three ATM Terminal Segments Address Differing Service Needs
