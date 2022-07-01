New York, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Single-Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Wound Type and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289936/?utm_source=GNW





Increasing prevalence of wounds owing to various conditions—such as burns, trauma, surgery, and others—and rising demand for effective wound management are likely to fuel the market's growth.



Chronic diseases are illnesses that persist a year or longer and necessitate continuing medical attention, impede everyday activities or both.In the US, chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes are the main causes of mortality and disability.



The large patient pool in North America suffering from chronic diseases like diabetes has fueled the region's massive market expansion.Diabetic foot ulcers are common among diabetic patients.



Furthermore, an increase in diabetic wounds in people is driving the demand for NPWT solutions.In the past few years, an increase in the frequency of chronic conditions such as obesity and type I and type II diabetes has fueled the demand for treatments involving negative pressure wound therapy devices, which has benefited the market growth.



Simultaneously, increased patient awareness of the availability of low-cost NPWT devices such as single-use NPWT and a rise in the frequency of fatalities due to trauma and accidents have aided the expansion.

In 2019, a total of 8,378,122 new cases of burns were identified worldwide (95%, 10,363,109–6,531,887 cases).Burn fatality rates have been declining in many high-income nations, but child burn deaths are now approximately 7 times greater in low- and middle-income countries than in high-income countries.



The single-use negative pressure wound therapy system is used to treat acute and chronic wounds and closed surgical incisions with low to moderate exudate levels.Negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) involves applying negative pressure (a vacuum) to a wound to manage it and promote healing.



Topical negative pressure (TNP) therapy, vacuum aided closure (VAC), and sealed surface wound suction are among the other names for NPWT.NPWT is used to help drain excess fluid and enhance localized blood flow in burn patients.



It has been suggested that the action of NPWT may result in increased oxygen and nutrition being delivered to the burn, promoting healing. The single-use negative pressure wound therapy system is for individuals who would benefit from a suction device (negative pressure wound therapy), as it helps promote wound healing by removing low to moderate amounts of exudate and infectious debris. Chronic, acute, traumatic, subacute, and dehisced wounds; partial-thickness burns; ulcers (such as diabetic or pressure); flaps and grafts; closed surgical incisions are all examples of acceptable wound types.



Moreover, according to the Children's Burn Trust and the British Burn Association, 625 children are admitted to an NHS Burns Service each month owing to burn or scald injuries. In 2017, the NHS's burns and scalds services treated more than 15,000 patients with these injuries, with a total cost of more than US$ 24.94 million (i.e., GBP 20 million). More than 40 of the total burn treatment admissions in 2017 were classified as extremely serious, with treatment procedures costing more than US$ 118,455.50 (GBP 95,000) per person. Burns caused by home and industrial mishaps are rising in developing regions such as Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. Therefore, the market for single-use negative pressure wound care devices is being driven by an increase in the number of occurrences of burns and similar injuries.



COVID-19 placed a tremendous strain on healthcare systems globally.To decrease the risk of transmitting the virus to either patients or health care workers within their practice, providers postponed elective and preventive visits, such as annual physicals, and converted in-person visits to telemedicine visits whenever possible.



However, the single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices market has observed a mixed impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Wound management is one of the high-demand areas in healthcare owing to the rising incidence of wounds globally.



There has been a constant demand for single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices, which reduces the chances of contamination.The developed regions have seen a constant surge in demand for devices but developing and emerging countries from Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa have experienced a downfall due to the supply and demand gap created by the pandemic.



With the successful rollout of vaccines in all regions, the volume of devices is beginning to recover with the restart of all healthcare services and wound clinics.

The global single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices market is segmented based on wound type and end user.The single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices market, based on wound type, is segmented into surgical, ulcers, traumatic burns, flaps & grafts, sports injury, and burns.



The traumatic segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period due to the increasing number of accidents and trauma cases globally.

Based on end user, the single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

