New York, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oxygen Flow Meters Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290049/?utm_source=GNW

Limited, Dwyer Instruments Ltd., Burak Metering, Deluxe Industrial Gases, Sumukha Meditek, and Ashish Engineering.



The global oxygen flow meters market is expected to grow from $1.39 billion in 2021 to $1.53 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The oxygen flow meters market is expected to grow to $2.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%.



The oxygen flow meter market consists of sales of oxygen flowmeters by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to measure and regulate the amount of oxygen delivered to patients who are receiving oxygen therapy.It can not only accurately detect the flow of oxygen in real-time, but it can keep healthcare providers informed about a patient's oxygen absorption status.



Oxygen flowmeters are now routinely utilized in hospitals at all levels.



The main types of oxygen flow meters are double flange type, plug-in type, and others.Plug-in type O2 flow meters are mostly used in the healthcare industry, such as in hospitals, surgical facilities, and clinics, to monitor or control high-pressured oxygen provided from an O2 cylinder.



The different calibration types include automatic, and manual and are used in healthcare, industrial, aerospace, chemical, and other applications.



North America was the largest region in the oxygen flow meters market in 2021. The regions covered in the oxygen flow meters market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The oxygen flow meters market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides oxygen flow meters market statistics, including oxygen flow meters industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a oxygen flow meters market share, detailed oxygen flow meters market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the oxygen flow meters industry. This oxygen flow meters market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the world is expected to propel the growth of the oxygen flowmeter market going forward.Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by the virus called SARS-CoV-2.



The majority of those infected with the virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory symptoms and require external oxygen to breathe.For instance, according to the Worldometer, a US-based reference website that provides live world statistics, the total new COVID-19 cases found on 25th April 2022 is 510 million has jumped to 511 million on 27th April 2022.



Therefore, the increasing number of COVID-19 cases drives the oxygen flowmeter market moving forward.



New product developments have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the oxygen flowmeters market.Major companies operating in the oxygen flowmeters sector are focused on new product innovations to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position.



For instance, In August 2021, Guangzhou Aosong Electronics Company Ltd, a China-based manufacturer of temperature and humidity sensors launched a new intelligent digital gas mass flow meter based on advanced semiconductor technology.This product features high sensitivity, a versatile output mode, and a wide range of stability.



The AMS2106 uses thermal mass flow measurement without the need for additional temperature and pressure correction from the client, ensuring high-precision flowmeter calculations, high sensitivity, and the ability to quickly detect the minimum starting flow rate and begin the calculation.



In January 2022, ICU medical Inc, a US-based medical company acquired Smiths Medical for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, ICU medical Inc will continue providing innovation, quality, and value to clinical customers worldwide.



Smiths Medical is a US-based company that provides oxygen flow meters.



The countries covered in the oxygen flow meters market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290049/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________