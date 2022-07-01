New York, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290006/?utm_source=GNW





The report also includes major driving trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. Apart from the dynamics, it also provides information about industry standards, government and industry support, regulations, and other factors that will shape the market's demand in the coming years.



This report has been prepared in a simple, easy-to-understand format; tables and figures are included to illustrate historical, current, and future market scenarios.The report also covers leading companies with information on product types, business footprint, revenue, employee strength, etc.



We have also included a list of global and local players with their product-related information.



For this report, we have considered the impact of COVID-19 on the global and regional markets. 2021 is regarded as a historic/base year, while 2022 is considered an estimated year, and the market values are forecast for five years from 2022 to 2027. All market values are in U.S. dollars ($).



Report Includes:

- 27 data tables and 31 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for additive manufacturing in powder metallurgy

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

- Characterization and quantification of market potential for additive manufacturing in powder metallurgy by product, type, and region

- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market trends, market size, and market forecast

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

- Company profiles of major players, Carpenter Technology, General Electric, Kennametal Inc., Sandvik, VDM Metals



Summary:

Additive manufacturing is a highly advanced process used in powder metallurgy.It is capable of producing a complex geometry of parts directly from a CAD design.



Additive manufacturing is used in aerospace and the medical and dental industry to fabric parts that can work robustly in extremely harsh environments.Oil & gas and energy & power end-use industries are emerging in additive manufacturing in the powder metallurgy market.



Currently, the automotive industry is likely to be less opportunistic for the 3D printing powders covered in this report since the sector is highly cost-sensitive.



According to BCC Research's estimations, by the end of 2027, the global value of additive manufacturing in powder metallurgy is expected to reach $REDACTED.It is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% during the forecast period.



Titanium, nickel, and aluminum-based powders are expected to account for more than REDACTED% of the market by the end of 2022.



Reasons for Doing This Study:

The powder metallurgy (P/M) industry has seen steady growth since the 1980s.Much of this growth was derived from metal powder-based parts replacing castings, forgings, and machined parts.



Also, the P/M industry has consistently demonstrated that it can meet manufacturer demand at a lower cost relative to technologies such as drilling, milling, finishing, and others.



P/M technology is still evolving, and the industry has adopted particulates (i.e., powders, materials not made solely of metals). Additive manufacturing or 3D printing is a revolutionary parts fabrication process that can produce parts for OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and parts on demand. Furthermore, this process takes much less time for parts fabrication than the other powder metallurgy process, such as metal injection molding.



Powders used in additive manufacturing are spherical and provide strength to the particles and enable the production of a part layer-by-layer.Customization is creating enormous opportunities for the additive manufacturing process.



Therefore, BCC research staff decided to analyze the market opportunity for additive manufacturing in the powder metallurgy industry.

