Proactive news headlines including Lithium Australia, Highfield Resources, ioneer Ltd and Radiopharm Theranostics

Sydney, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:
- Lithium Australia Ltd (LITLMMFF's wholly-owned subsidiary Envirostream has been awarded the first rebate from the B-Cycle end-of-life (EOL) battery collecting, sorting and recycling scheme. Click here
- Highfield Resources Ltd HFR has launched its community-minded Muga Community Initiative a new public-private partnership created to help promote local development around the Muga Potash Mine. Click here
- ioneer Ltd (INRGSCCF began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market in the US today, under an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. Click here
- Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd RAD has opted to extend an agreement with global oncology provider GenesisCare to support a second Radioipharm clinical trial in Australia. Click here
- Arovella Therapeutics Ltd ALA has added an industry veteran to its board of non-executive directors with the appointment of Pharmaxis Ltd (PXSPMXSF CEO Gary Phillips. Click here
- Pharmaxis Ltd (PXSPMXSF has placed the highly experienced Dr Jana Baskar, who has over 20 years' experience in pharmaceutical and contract research companies, into to the role of Chief Medical Officer. Click here
- Predictive Discovery Ltd PDI closed its Share Purchase Plan (SPP) on June 28, having received $2,894,700. Click here
- Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd PAR has secured a full study cohort for its Phase 2 trial evaluating the effect of pentosan polysulphate sodium (PPS or Zilosul®) on synovial fluid biomarkers associated with osteoarthritis pain, inflammation, and disease progression. Click here
- Great Boulder Resources Ltd GBR has restarted RC drilling at the Side Well Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here
