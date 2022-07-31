Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Names Nicholas Ferrari to Lead Transactional Liability Sector in Australasia

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has further expanded its local transactional liability underwriting capabilities worldwide with the addition of Nicholas Ferrari as Head of Transactional Liability Insurance in Australasia.

"We are excited to expand our global transactional liability team with local underwriting and leadership in Australasia," said Cameron McLisky, Head of Executive & Professional Lines, Australia and New Zealand. "Nick brings a unique perspective as an experienced underwriter of transactional solutions and a solicitor who has worked with customers across a full range of transactions."

Nicholas comes to BHSI from Liberty Specialty Markets, where he was most recently Senior Underwriter, Liberty Global Transaction Solutions. Prior to his insurance career, he was a solicitor at King & Wood Mallesons where he worked in private equity and mergers and acquisitions. He received his Bachler of Arts and Bachelor of Laws degree from Macquarie University.

Nicholas will be based in Sydney and can be reached at Nicholas.Ferrari@bhspecialty.com.

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (incorporated in Nebraska, USA) ABN 84 600 643 034, AFS License No. 466713 (www.bhspecialty.com) provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident & health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance.

