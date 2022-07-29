LogicMonitor Names Ryan Worobel Chief Information Officer

– CIO brings key experience as a business strategist and change leader in the industrial segment to drive infrastructure innovation for customers and the company –
– CEO Christina Kosmowski brings aboard CIO Ryan Worobel from Incora as she continues to build out one of the industry's most seasoned leadership teams –
LogicMonitor, provider of the leading SaaS-based unified observability platform for enterprises and managed service providers (MSPs), today announced the appointment of Ryan Worobel as Chief Information Officer (CIO).
As CIO, Worobel will be responsible for LogicMonitor's product, network and application infrastructure, working to further simplify and streamline the business to support LogicMonitor's growth ambitions. As enterprises today are increasingly digital, Worobel will be tasked to ensure that LogicMonitor and its customers' infrastructures are both ready and available to move with agility and speed to deliver on digital transformation and stay ahead of their competition.
"Ryan Worobel is a strategic and business focused technology executive who brings a proven track record in building high-performing organizations and driving large business transformation programs," said Christina Kosmowski, CEO, LogicMonitor. "As we continue to scale and expand the company, I am confident that Ryan's strong business acumen and technology expertise will help us unlock further opportunities for LogicMonitor. He will be a trusted advisor to our company, providing a better perspective into the challenges our customers face and allowing us to better serve their businesses."
Worobel brings more than 25 years of experience holding leadership positions in business, technology and information security to LogicMonitor, most recently in the industrial space where he acted as Executive Vice President and CIO for Incora. Throughout his career, Worobel has specialized in driving strategic initiatives for global Fortune 100 brands and transformed IT to focus on driving competitive differentiation through digital business strategies and transformational technology. Prior to Incora, Worobel held positions at brands including Maersk Line, Zuora, Dell and Salesforce.
"Boards and CEOs place greater emphasis on ensuring their businesses are both ready and available for anything that gets thrown their way, something that is front and center in the industrial space – a perspective I hope to bring to LogicMonitor and its customers," said Ryan Worobel, CIO, LogicMonitor. "CIOs have a real opportunity to help their companies succeed in today's digital world by establishing modern technology infrastructures that provide a strong foundation for business success, as a lot of businesses are operating on a combination of legacy architecture and outdated systems combined with modern cloud and SaaS solutions. As such, I'm excited to join LogicMonitor, whose solutions enable CIOs with the ability to deliver true unified observability across customer environments."
Since her appointment as CEO in January, Kosmowski has built a strong C-suite made up of some of the industry's best executive level talent, with Worobel joining Nitin Navare as Chief Technology Officer, Carol Lee as Chief Financial Officer, Will Corkery as Chief Revenue Officer, Alyene Schneidewind as Chief Performance Officer and Julie Solliday as Chief Customer Officer. Ryan Kam, Chief Marketing Officer, and Yvonne Schroder, Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel, round out the LogicMonitor executive team.
About LogicMonitor
LogicMonitor®'s SaaS-based unified observability platform, LM Envision, helps ITOps, CloudOps, DevOps, MSPs and business leaders gain operational visibility into and predictability across the technologies that modern organizations depend on to deliver extraordinary employee and customer experiences. LM Envision seamlessly enables observability across infrastructure, networks, clouds, containers and applications, empowering companies to focus less on troubleshooting and more on innovation. For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com.
