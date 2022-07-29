Audax Private Debt Provides Financing to Support Genstar Capital's Investment in Cerity Partners

Audax Private Debt announced that, as Joint Lead Arranger, it provided a unitranche credit facility to support Genstar Capital's ("Genstar") acquisition of Cerity Partners (or the "Company").
Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York City, Cerity Partners is a registered investment advisor providing wealth management and financial planning services to high-net-worth individuals and businesses. Through the firm's team of in-house attorneys, tax advisors, financial planners, investment professionals, and retirement plan consultants, Cerity Partners offers diverse solutions to address the various facets of a client's financial life. Cerity Partners manages approximately $50 billion in assets for more than 10,000 clients across 16 markets in the U.S.
Remington Chin, Managing Director at Audax Private Debt, said, "We have supported Cerity Partners for almost two years and have seen the Company continue to establish itself as a leading provider of comprehensive wealth management services. We're excited to continue our partnership with management, and to support Genstar as the Company enters its next phase of growth."
About Cerity Partners
Cerity Partners is a nationally recognized financial and wealth advisory firm serving high-net-worth individuals and their families, businesses and their leaders, and non-profit organizations throughout the United States. Cerity Partners provides estate, financial and tax planning, tax preparation, executive financial counseling, retirement plan advisory, and investment management services.
For more information, visit https://ceritypartners.com/.
About Audax Private Debt
Based in New York, Audax Private Debt is a leading debt capital partner for North American middle market companies. Since its inception in 2000, Audax Private Debt has invested over $30 billion across more than 1,150 companies in support of over 260 private equity sponsors, and has raised $22 billion in capital. The platform offers its clients a range of financing solutions, including first lien, stretch senior, unitranche, second lien and subordinated debt, as well as equity co-investments. With more than 45 investment professionals and over 130 employees, Audax Private Debt provides financing certainty, add-on investment capability, and the experience and collaborative approach to partner with private equity firms and their portfolio companies. For more information, please visit www.audaxprivatedebt.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
Audax Private Debt is an integral part of Audax Group, a leading alternative investment manager with offices in Boston, New York and San Francisco.
