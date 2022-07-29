The Mather Group Ranked #22 Among Financial Advisor's 2022 Top 50 Fastest-Growing Firms

The Mather Group, LLC (TMG), a wealth management firm with 12 offices across the country and more than $7.5 billion in assets under management (AUM, as of 6/30/22), announced that it has been named to Financial Advisor (FA) magazine's 2022 Top 50 Fastest-Growing Firms list.

FA ranked registered investment adviser (RIA) firms based on their percentage growth in assets from 2020 to 2021, a metric that landed TMG in the #22 spot. TMG's AUM grew by more than 58% during this time—and its headcount grew by 66% to help maintain and enhance the high level of service TMG aims to deliver via its national boutique model. As mentioned in the FA article that accompanied the ranking, RIAs have been under increasing pressure to deliver holistic financial advice to clients, a trend partly driven by the pandemic.

"We understand that clients expect their financial advisor to not only provide trusted guidance, but also to make their lives simpler and help them sleep at night," said Chris Behrens, CEO at TMG. "Our service model is designed to meet those expectations—and ideally exceed them. Our growth is a testament to the work ethic of our team and the value that we're providing to our clients."

The firm offers a comprehensive range of in-house services, including financial planning, tax advice and preparation, portfolio management, concentrated stock management, risk assessment, and estate planning guidance. Investment recommendations are not tied to commissions. Clients pay for the firm's experienced advice on a fee-only basis, typically as a percentage of assets under management. This approach helps align the interests of the firm with the client.

ABOUT TMG

Headquartered in Chicago with offices in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Knoxville, Morristown (NJ), Nashville Area, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle Area, Spring (TX), and Washington, DC Area, TMG is a fee-only fiduciary firm serving primarily high-net-worth individuals. TMG's professionals aim to simplify clients' lives by providing a comprehensive suite of services under one roof. TMG is a federally registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended, providing discretionary and non-discretionary investment advice to clients. Visit us at www.themathergroup.com.

