SeekOps adds experienced Energy Industry Executive Simon Bittleston to Advisory Board

SeekOps Inc., a global leader in providing best-in-class sensors and actionable analytics to support both traditional and renewable energy sectors in their decarbonization efforts, today announced the addition of Dr Simon Bittleston to their advisory board.
"It is my pleasure to welcome Simon to our advisory board," said Iain Cooper, President and CEO of SeekOps. "Simon's insights will greatly aid SeekOps' long term growth into the oil and gas, renewable natural gas and landfill markets as we scale our operations globally. His strong focus on rigorous science, and the importance of balancing innovation and process, will reinforce the discipline already established at SeekOps to deliver high quality emissions quantification services anywhere in the world. His expertise will also be key to our broadening engagement in the academic community as we continue to incorporate the newest, proven innovations into our products and services."
Simon Bittleston spent 35 years in Schlumberger holding a range of senior positions in the company which included Vice President Research, Vice President Product Development & Manufacturing, and Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions. Earlier in his career, he led the development of Q-Marine, a novel seismic acquisition system, for which he was also the inventor of streamer steering. He is an inventor on more than 35 patent families. In addition to overseeing more than 40 acquisitions for Schlumberger, he also cofounded the Schlumberger Corporate Venturing Group. He holds a B.Sc. in Mathematics from Imperial College and a PhD in Fluid Mechanics from Bristol University. He is an Honorary Fellow of Darwin College Cambridge and a Professional By-Fellow of Churchill College Cambridge. Amongst his portfolio of current activities, he is Chairman of the International Scientific Advisory Board for The Gianna Angelopoulos Programme for Science Technology and Innovation, based in the Cavendish Department at Cambridge University.
"I am delighted and enthusiastic to be joining the advisory board," said Simon Bittleston, "I am looking forward to engaging with the SeekOps' management team and particularly with the R&D organization as they bring world class monitoring and interpretation systems to aid major reductions in greenhouse gas emissions."
Simon joins Harmen Dekker, Director of the European Biogas Association, who joined the SeekOps Advisory board in 2021, and Jennifer Stewart, Chief Sustainability Officer for Penn America LNG, and Principal Advisor to Equitable Origin.
About SeekOps
SeekOps Inc. SeekOps deploys its industry-leading SeekIR™ sensors with enterprise-grade drones to provide field-proven measurement systems for methane Leak Detection and Quantification (LDAQ™), through repeatable, consistent and cost-effective automated workflows. For more information, please visit www.seekops.com
