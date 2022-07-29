New Product Introduction: Hidden Hitch® by Draw-Tite

Towing never looked this good! The all-new Hidden Hitch® series from Draw-Tite is the newest, sleekest design in towing.

Horizon Global Corporation HZN, one of the world's leading manufacturers of branded towing and trailering equipment, announced today the launch of its Hidden Hitch® series by Draw-Tite. Hidden Hitch trailer hitches have been released for more than 20 popular vehicles across car brands, including Audi, BMW, Subaru, and Volvo. The innovative new hitch design is now available for purchase at Draw-Tite dealers nationwide, www.hiddenhitch.com, and automotive aftermarket e-commerce sites.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220729005101/en/

Draw-Tite Hidden Hitch main photo (Photo: Horizon Global)

Unlike a typical hitch, the Hidden Hitch trailer hitch mounts behind a vehicle's rear fascia, so it stays "hidden," allowing the vehicle to maintain its original "fresh from factory" appearance. When ready to tow, simply attach the removable receiver, secure a hitch accessory or ball mount, and go!

Each Hidden Hitch trailer hitch features a custom design to fit each vehicle specific make and model allowing for a superior fit and a concealed, no-drill installation. The design―which does not interfere with ground clearance―allows for mounting of cargo carriers, bike racks, and ball mounts for light-duty towing (up to 3,500 lbs. gross trailer weight and 350 lbs. maximum tongue weight).

"The Hidden Hitch series is Draw-Tite's all-new premium hitch and truly a hitch only when you need it," said Greg Sarkozi, Product Manager of Towing and Electrical Products at Horizon Global. "The 2-inch removable receiver can easily be inserted or removed with a simple handle turn and stores when not in use in a provided hard case. The hitch was engineered for smooth, quiet, and easy towing performance with an included anti-rattle hitch pin and requires no added tools to secure towing accessories."

Every Hidden Hitch trailer hitch includes:

A popular 2-inch receiver opening to fit a wide number of hitch attachments

Quick and easy removal of receiver assembly with simple handle turn – no tools necessary!

An anti-rattle hitch pin to tightly secure accessories in receiver assembly for a quiet ride

Hard storage case for removeable receiver when not in use

Two safety chain connection points for chain quick links and added security when towing

An anti-theft lock incorporated into the receiver for added security

Welded steel construction with a black powdered coat finish

Like all Draw-Tite® hitches, the Hidden Hitch series is engineered and tested to exceed the highest standards (SAE J684 and Euro dyno test) and includes a limited lifetime warranty. Draw-Tite prides itself on providing top quality custom hitch designs for nearly every vehicle on the market, with solid, all-welded construction for maximum strength and towing performance.

For more information, please visit www.hiddenhitch.com or www.draw-tite.com.

Check out the Hidden Hitch highlight reel: https://bit.ly/hiddenhitch-videos.

Hidden Hitch application guide: For a current list of available vehicles, please see below or visit: https://www.hiddenhitch.com/application-guide.

Acura RDX / All Styles / 2010-2012 (Hidden Hitch Part Number: 76902)

All Styles / 2010-2012 (Hidden Hitch Part Number: 76902) Acura RDX / All Styles / 2013-2018 (Hidden Hitch Part Number: 76902)

Acura RDX / With +12V Power Provision / 2019-2022 (Hidden Hitch Part Number: 76902)

Acura RDX / Without +12V Power Provision / 2019-2022 (Hidden Hitch Part Number: 76902)

Audi Q3 / All Styles / 2019-2022 (Hidden Hitch Part Number: 76918)

Audi Q5 / All Styles / 2018-2022 (Hidden Hitch Part Number: 76911)

Audi SQ5 / All Styles / 2018-2021 (Hidden Hitch Part Number: 76911)

BMW X1 / All Styles / 2016-2019 (Hidden Hitch Part Number: 76923)

BMW X1 / All Styles / 2020-2022 (Hidden Hitch Part Number: 76923)

BMW X3 / All Styles / 2011-2017 (Hidden Hitch Part Number: 76906)

BMW X3 / All Styles / 2018-2021 (Hidden Hitch Part Number: 76906)

BMW X3 / All Styles / 2022 (Hidden Hitch Part Number: 76906)

BMW X5 / Except M Sport Package / 2007-2014 (Hidden Hitch Part Number: 76903)

BMW X5 / Except M Sport Package / 2015-2018 (Hidden Hitch Part Number: 76903)

BMW X5 / Except M Sport Package / 2019-2022 (Hidden Hitch Part Number: 76908)

Cadillac XT5 / All Styles / 2017-2022 (Hidden Hitch Part Number: 76924)

Chrysler Grand Caravan (Canada Only) / All Styles / 2022 (Hidden Hitch Part Number: 76916)

Chrysler Pacifica / Limited, Touring L, Touring L Plus, Touring Plus / 2017-2020 (Hidden Hitch Part Number: 76916)

Chrysler Pacifica / LX, Touring / 2017-2020 (Hidden Hitch Part Number: 76916)

Chrysler Pacifica / All Styles / 2021-2022 (Hidden Hitch Part Number: 76916)

Chrysler Voyager / All Styles / 2020-2022 (Hidden Hitch Part Number: 76916)

Ford Explorer / All Styles / 2020-2022 (Hidden Hitch Part Number: 76910)

Ford Mustang Mach-E / All Styles / 2021-2022 (Hidden Hitch Part Number: 76919)

Honda Odyssey / With Fuse Provisions / 2018-2022 (Hidden Hitch Part Number: 76915)

Honda Odyssey / Without Fuse Provisions / 2018-2022 (Hidden Hitch Part Number: 76915)

Infinity QX60 / All Styles / 2014-2020 (Hidden Hitch Part Number: 76904)

Jeep Grand Cherokee / All Styles / 2011-2013 (Hidden Hitch Part Number: 76913)

Jeep Grand Cherokee / All Styles / 2014-2021 (Hidden Hitch Part Number: 76913)

Jeep Grand Cherokee WK / All Styles / 2022 (Hidden Hitch Part Number: 76913)

Lexus RX350 / Except F Sport Models / 2016-2022 (Hidden Hitch Part Number: 76905)

Lexus RX450h / Except F Sport Models / 2016-2021 (Hidden Hitch Part Number: 76905)

Lincoln Aviator / All Styles / 2020-2022 (Hidden Hitch Part Number: 76910)

Mercedes-Benz GLE350 / All Styles / 2021-2022 (Hidden Hitch Part Number: 76925)

Nissan Pathfinder / All Styles / 2013-2020 (Hidden Hitch Part Number: 76904)

Subaru Forester / All Styles / 2019-2022 (Hidden Hitch Part Number: 76927)

Subaru Outback / Wagon, Except Sport / 2011-2019 (Hidden Hitch Part Number: 76907)

Subaru Outback / All Styles / 2020-2022 (Hidden Hitch Part Number: 76926)

Toyota RAV4 / All Styles / 2019-2022 (Hidden Hitch Part Number: 76912)

Volkswagen Tiguan / All Styles / 2018-2022 (Hidden Hitch Part Number: 76918)

Volvo XC40 / All Styles / 2019-2022 (Hidden Hitch Part Number: 76922)

Volvo XC60 / All Styles / 2018-2022 (Hidden Hitch Part Number: 76920)

Volvo XC90 / All Styles / 2016-2022 (Hidden Hitch Part Number: 76920)

Follow Draw-Tite on social media:

Draw-Tite on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drawtite/

Draw-Tite on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drawtite

Draw-Tite on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwDH5J4mYwyk3AevT1qQB9A

#drawtite #drawtitehitch #drawtitehitches #hiddenhitch

About Horizon Global

Headquartered in Plymouth, MI, Horizon Global is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of a wide variety of high-quality, custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products in North America, Europe and Africa. The Company serves automotive original equipment manufacturers, retailers, dealer networks, and the end consumer as the category leader in the automotive, leisure, and agricultural market segments. Horizon provides its customers with outstanding products and services that reflect the Company's commitment to market leadership, innovation, and operational excellence. The Company's mission is to utilize forward-thinking technology to develop and deliver premium products for its customers, engage with its employees, and create value for our shareholders.

Horizon Global is home to some of the world's most recognized brands in the towing and trailering industry, including Draw-Tite®, REESE®, Westfalia, BULLDOG®, Fulton®, and Tekonsha ®.

For more information, please visit www.horizonglobal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220729005101/en/