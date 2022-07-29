Good Neighbor Pharmacy Receives "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Chain Drug Store Pharmacies" from J.D. Power for the 6th Consecutive Year

Good Neighbor Pharmacy also achieved the highest score with the "My Level of Trust with Pharmacy" factor, indicating exceptional patient confidence

Good Neighbor Pharmacy (GNP), a national independent pharmacy network offered through AmerisourceBergen, today announced that it has been ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Chain Drug Store Pharmacies" in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Pharmacy StudySM. This is the 11th time that Good Neighbor Pharmacy has earned this recognition in the last 13 years and the network's sixth consecutive win.

"I'd like to extend a heartfelt congratulations to our incredible Good Neighbor Pharmacy members. This sixth consecutive win is a testament to independent pharmacy's unwavering commitment to ensuring the health of its communities. The results from J.D. Power reflect how our members are not only going above and beyond to support patients, but also adapting, improving and evolving in the face of adversity," said Jenni Zilka, President of Good Neighbor Pharmacy. "In spite of the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and changes and challenges within the US healthcare system, our independent pharmacy customers have cemented their role as capable, trusted and accessible care providers that deliver meaningful health and wellness services beyond dispensing."

The J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Pharmacy study was conducted using a new methodology and evaluated seven factors representing distinct parts of the customer experience. These seven factors were embedded into an index comprised of a calculated roll up of performance scores, weighted relative to the importance of each factor to overall satisfaction. In addition to receiving the highest overall satisfaction ranking, Good Neighbor Pharmacy ranked #1 across five of the seven new study factors, including:

Pharmacy offerings meet my needs – medication and health and wellness services

Able to get prescriptions how/when I want

People

Helping to save me time or money

My level of trust with pharmacy

"To see Good Neighbor Pharmacy at the top of J.D. Power's pharmacy study for trust, people and pharmacy offering is incredibly inspiring and humbling," said Brian Nightengale, President, Community and Specialty Pharmacy, Longterm Care at AmerisourceBergen. "This study demonstrates on a national stage what we've seen working alongside our customers day in and day out; that they are at the forefront of the evolution of pharmacy and leaders in delivering exceptional customer service and patient care. Congratulations to all of our members!"

The U.S. Pharmacy Study, now in its 14th year, measures customer satisfaction with retail and mail-order pharmacies. The 2022 study is based on responses from 12,142 pharmacy customers who filled a prescription in the last 12 months prior to the survey period of September 2021-May 2022.

To learn more about Good Neighbor Pharmacy, visit mygnp.com. Learn more about J.D. Power at jdpower.com/awards.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen fosters a positive impact on the health of people and communities around the world by advancing the development and delivery of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products. As a leading global healthcare company, with a foundation in pharmaceutical distribution and solutions for manufacturers, pharmacies, and providers, we create unparalleled access, efficiency, and reliability for human and animal health. Our 41,000 global team members power our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500 with more than $200 billion in annual revenue. Learn more at https://amerisourcebergen.com/.

