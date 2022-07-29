Elevate Changes Date for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Elevate Credit, Inc. ("Elevate"), today announced a change to its previously announced second quarter 2022 earnings results conference call date. Elevate will now report financial results for the second quarter 2022 after market hours on August 9, 2022. Jason Harvison, Chief Executive Officer, and Steve Trussell, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on the day of the release (August 9, 2022) at 5:00 pm ET to discuss Elevate's financial results.

Interested parties may access the conference call live over the phone by dialing 1-877-306-7075 (domestic) or 1-212-231-2921 (international) and requesting the Elevate Credit Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Participants are asked to dial in a few minutes prior to the call to register for the event. The conference call will also be webcast live through Elevate's Investor Relations website at https://investors.elevate.com/corporate-profile/.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the conference call until 11:59 pm ET on August 23, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), and providing the passcode 22020081, or by accessing Elevate's website.

About Elevate

Elevate ELVT, together with the banks that license its marketing and technology services, has originated $10.0 billion in non-prime credit to more than 2.7 million non-prime consumers to date. Its responsible, tech enabled online credit solutions provide immediate relief to customers today and help them build a brighter financial future. The company is committed to rewarding borrowers' good financial behavior with features like interest rates that can go down over time, free financial training and free credit monitoring. Elevate's platform powers a suite of groundbreaking credit products includes RISE, Elastic, Today Card and Swell. For more information, please visit http://corporate.elevate.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220729005221/en/