Piper Sandler Companies Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results; Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 Per Share

Piper Sandler Companies PIPR has released its most recent financial results.
Join the earnings conference call on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. CT.
Dial-in
800 263-0877 (in the U.S.)
+1 773 377-9384 (outside the U.S.)
Passcode
1239353
ABOUT PIPER SANDLER
Piper Sandler Companies PIPR is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in the U.K. through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Ltd., authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Alternative asset management and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.
