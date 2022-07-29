EN Engineering Rebrands to ENTRUST Solutions Group, Paving Way for Growth, Expansion, and Diversification

Today, EN Engineering, an experienced provider of engineering, consulting, data analytics, and automation services to the electric, gas, and power infrastructure markets, announced the renaming of the company to ENTRUST Solutions Group, LLC to better reflect the broad end-to-end portfolio of solutions offered to clients within these dynamic and growing industries.

"Over our 20-year evolution, EN Engineering has transformed from an energy-focused engineering firm to a multifaceted, multi-industry solutions provider in the utility, power, infrastructure, and renewables markets," said CEO Adam Biggam. "And, while engineering will continue to be core to our business, the breadth of solutions that our team of industry experts provides to our clients is continuing to grow every day through organic evolution, innovation, and acquisition."

The EN Engineering core business will continue to exist as a sector within ENTRUST Solutions Group. The other well-respected brands including G2 Integrated Solutions, Texas Utility Engineering, Kestrel Power Engineering, TG Advisers, and our latest acquisition, FiberRise, will be integrated into the sectors that include EN Automation, EN Consulting, EN Data Solutions, and EN Field Services.

EN Engineering delivers high-quality and reliable engineering solutions to clients across many industries such as electric and gas utilities, energy, industrial, and telecommunications.

EN Consulting offers subject matter expertise to electric and gas utility and infrastructure clients across many technically complex areas such as power systems, transmission and distribution, power generation (both conventional and renewable), and system integrity. Our many industry experts have decades of experience and are highly regarded in the industries they work within.

EN Data Solutions specializes in delivering analysis and insights, technology system consulting, data management, and data integration and solution deployments to clients across many industries. Software and technical solutions help our clients digitally locate, identify, analyze, and interactively connect the data relating to their assets and customers.

EN Automation is a leading systems integrator for a wide range of energy, industrial, and manufacturing industries seeking real-time data and information to improve operational performance.

EN Field Services offers comprehensive construction management, inspection, survey, and commissioning services with an emphasis on ensuring safe and compliant installations for utilities and operators across the country.

"As a client-focused organization, we listen to our clients and respond to their changing needs within the complex and technically challenging industries they operate. We see our organization evolving in parallel with changing customer demand which includes grid modernization, a shift to renewables, and new methods of power consumption such as rapid EV infrastructure growth. We look forward to working with our clients and our partners at Kohlberg & Company to grow this shared vision for the future," added Biggam.

About ENTRUST Solutions Group

ESG's 2,800+ professionals across 35 locations in the United States provide comprehensive and dependable engineering, consulting, design, asset integrity, data solutions, and automation services to utilities, infrastructure operators, and industrial clients with excellence from start to finish. For more information, please visit www.entrustsol.com.

About Kohlberg & Company

Kohlberg is a leading private equity firm based in Mount Kisco, New York. Since its inception in 1987, the company has organized nine private equity funds, through which it has raised $12 billion of committed equity capital. Over its 35-year history, Kohlberg has completed 90 platform investments and nearly 250 add-on acquisitions, with an aggregate transaction value of approximately $35 billion. For more information, please visit www.kohlberg.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220729005066/en/