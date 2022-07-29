Aldeyra Therapeutics Schedules Webcast and Conference Call to Report Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Discuss Recent Corporate Highlights

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. ALDX (Aldeyra) will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET Friday, August 5, 2022 to report financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and discuss recent corporate highlights.
The dial-in numbers are (844) 200-6205 for domestic callers and (929) 526-1599 for international callers. The access code is 908644. A live audio webcast of the conference call also will be accessible from the "Investors & Media" section of Aldeyra's website at https://ir.aldeyra.com/.
After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on Aldeyra's website for 90 days.
About Aldeyra
Aldeyra is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies designed to treat immune-mediated diseases. Our approach is to discover pharmaceuticals that modulate immunological systems, instead of directly inhibiting or activating single protein targets, with the goal of optimizing multiple pathways at once while minimizing toxicity. Two of our lead product candidates, reproxalap and ADX-629, target pre-cytokine, systems-based mediators of inflammation known as RASP (reactive aldehyde species). Reproxalap is in late-stage clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. ADX-629, an orally administered RASP modulator, is in Phase 2 clinical testing for the treatment of systemic immune-mediated diseases. Our pipeline also includes ADX-2191 (intravitreal methotrexate 0.8%), in development for the prevention of proliferative vitreoretinopathy and the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and primary vitreoretinal lymphoma. For more information, visit https://www.aldeyra.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.
