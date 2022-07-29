Moog Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

Moog Inc. MOG announced today financial results for the quarter ended July 2, 2022.

Third Quarter Highlights

Sales of $773 million were up 9% from a year ago;

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.57 included $0.03 per share in restructuring and impairment charges;

Non-GAAP diluted adjusted earnings per share of $1.61, after rounding, up 44% from earnings per share a year ago;

GAAP effective tax rate of 15.7% including the benefit of $0.15 per share from prior year provision to return adjustments;

GAAP operating margins of 10.3% with adjusted operating margins of 10.5%; and

$4 million GAAP cash flow from operating activities and $15 million adjusted cash flow from operating activities.

Segment Results

Aircraft Controls segment revenues in the quarter were $318 million, 17% higher year over year. Commercial aircraft revenues were $137 million, a 43% increase. Sales to commercial OEM customers were $86 million, driven by increases in sales for the Boeing book of business and strength in business jet sales. Commercial aftermarket sales increased 87% on very strong repair and overhaul activity, a one-time retrofit program, and acquired sales from the TEAM Accessories acquisition.

Military aircraft sales were $181 million, 3% higher year over year. Military OEM sales were up 3%, to $132 million, with increased funded development and helicopter sales compensating for lower fighter aircraft sales and lost sales from the divested Navaids business. Military aftermarket sales were mostly unchanged.

Space and Defense segment revenues were $224 million, an increase of 9% year over year. Defense sales of $135 million increased 14%. Higher sales of the RIwP® turret, tactical missile applications, and defense components more than offset lower sales for international vehicle programs. Space sales were 3% higher, at $88 million, as growth in sales of propulsion and avionics product lines, and integrated space vehicles, offset the winding down of hypersonic development activity.

Industrial Systems segment revenues in the quarter were $231 million, in line with a year ago. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange movements and lost sales from portfolio shaping activities, underlying organic sales increased 8%, with rate-adjusted sales higher in each of the four submarkets. Sales of products for industrial automation applications were $111 million, driven by demand for factory automation equipment. Energy sales were $31 million, with higher sales in both exploration and generation applications. Sales of simulation and test products were $25 million, tied to increased sales of flight simulation products. Medical product sales were $63 million, driven by growth of enteral feeding products.

Consolidated 12-month backlog was $2.2 billion, up 10% from a year ago.

"It was another good quarter for our business, with operational performance in line with our forecast and a tax benefit driving outsized EPS growth," said John Scannell, Chairman and CEO. "The second half of our fiscal year is playing out as we anticipated. Our sales forecast for Q4 is in line with Q3, and our EPS forecast for Q4 is unchanged from 90 days ago. Demand for our products is strong across all our major markets and we're managing well through the challenges posed by supply chain constraints, inflation, and labor availability."

Fiscal 2022 Outlook

The Company updated its fiscal 2022 projections and adjusted figures provided 90 days ago.

Forecasted sales of $3.0 billion, unchanged from 90 days ago;

Forecasted GAAP diluted earnings per share of $5.36, and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $5.65, both

plus or minus $0.15;

plus or minus $0.15; Forecasted GAAP operating margins of 9.9% and adjusted operating margins of 10.3%;

Forecasted cash flow from operating activities of $276 million and adjusted cash flow from operating activities

of $176 million; and

of $176 million; and Forecasted GAAP effective tax rate of 22.3%.

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 Net sales $ 772,911 $ 707,352 $ 2,267,784 $ 2,127,708 Cost of sales 560,966 516,750 1,646,742 1,547,554 Inventory write-down 202 — 3,407 — Gross profit 211,743 190,602 617,635 580,154 Research and development 25,890 33,095 84,318 91,556 Selling, general and administrative 113,886 100,597 336,702 305,331 Interest 9,131 8,239 25,376 25,288 Asset impairment 692 — 15,928 — Restructuring 576 — 8,369 — Gain on sale of business — — (16,146) — Other 1,759 76 3,143 (3,115) Earnings before income taxes 59,809 48,595 159,945 161,094 Income taxes 9,400 12,473 34,184 38,442 Net earnings $ 50,409 $ 36,122 $ 125,761 $ 122,652 Net earnings per share Basic $ 1.58 $ 1.12 $ 3.93 $ 3.82 Diluted $ 1.57 $ 1.12 $ 3.91 $ 3.80 Average common shares outstanding Basic 31,922,377 32,125,524 31,988,150 32,115,400 Diluted 32,067,431 32,355,238 32,125,438 32,305,834

Results shown in the previous table include impacts associated with the gain on the sale of our Navigation Aids business, as well as inventory write-down charges, asset impairment and restructuring related to the impact of continued portfolio shaping activities and the Ukraine crisis. The table below adjusts the earnings before income taxes, income taxes, net earnings and diluted net earnings per share to exclude these impacts. While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures may be useful in evaluating the financial condition and results of operations of the Company, this information should be considered supplemental and is not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation to non-GAAP adjusted earnings before income taxes, income taxes, net earnings and diluted net earnings per share are as follows:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 As Reported: Earnings before income taxes $ 59,809 $ 48,595 $ 159,945 $ 161,094 Income taxes 9,400 12,473 34,184 38,442 Effective income tax rate 15.7 % 25.7 % 21.4 % 23.9 % Net earnings 50,409 36,122 125,761 122,652 Diluted net earnings per share $ 1.57 $ 1.12 $ 3.91 $ 3.80 Gain on Sale of Business: Earnings before income taxes $ — $ — $ (16,146) $ — Income taxes — — (4,273) — Net earnings — — (11,873) — Diluted net earnings per share $ — $ — $ (0.37) $ — Other Charges: Earnings before income taxes $ 1,470 $ — $ 27,704 $ — Income taxes 364 — 6,602 — Net earnings 1,106 — 21,102 — Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.03 $ — $ 0.66 $ — Pension Curtailment Gain: Earnings before income taxes $ — $ — $ — $ (5,830) Income taxes — — — — Net earnings — — — (5,830) Diluted net earnings per share $ — $ — $ — $ (0.18) As Adjusted: Earnings before income taxes $ 61,279 $ 48,595 $ 171,503 $ 155,264 Income taxes 9,764 12,473 36,513 38,442 Effective income tax rate 15.9 % 25.7 % 21.3 % 24.8 % Net earnings 51,515 36,122 134,990 116,822 Diluted net earnings per share $ 1.61 $ 1.12 $ 4.20 $ 3.61 As reported and as adjusted information above includes a $0.15 diluted earnings per share benefit from prior year provision to return adjustments. The diluted net earnings per share associated with the adjustments have been calculated individually and in total using the quarterly average outstanding shares in the period in which the adjustments occurred. Accordingly, adjusted diluted net earnings per share may not reconcile when totaled due to rounding.

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 Net sales: Aircraft Controls $ 318,017 $ 272,131 $ 932,602 $ 863,266 Space and Defense Controls 223,644 204,887 654,849 599,217 Industrial Systems 231,250 230,334 680,333 665,225 Net sales $ 772,911 $ 707,352 $ 2,267,784 $ 2,127,708 Operating profit: Aircraft Controls $ 34,453 $ 20,545 $ 88,809 $ 70,485 10.8 % 7.5 % 9.5 % 8.2 % Space and Defense Controls 25,368 21,339 70,742 71,037 11.3 % 10.4 % 10.8 % 11.9 % Industrial Systems 19,484 23,004 57,398 66,715 8.4 % 10.0 % 8.4 % 10.0 % Total operating profit 79,305 64,888 216,949 208,237 10.3 % 9.2 % 9.6 % 9.8 % Deductions from operating profit: Interest expense 9,131 8,239 25,376 25,288 Equity-based compensation expense 2,169 1,791 6,747 6,420 Non-service pension expense (income) 1,442 928 4,399 (3,053) Corporate and other expenses, net 6,754 5,335 20,482 18,488 Earnings before income taxes $ 59,809 $ 48,595 $ 159,945 $ 161,094

Operating Profit and Margins - as adjusted are as follows: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 Aircraft Controls operating profit - as reported $ 34,453 $ 20,545 $ 88,809 $ 70,485 Gain on sale of business — — (16,146) — Inventory write-down 202 — 202 — Restructuring (236) — 3,996 — Asset impairment 692 — 15,286 — Aircraft Controls operating profit - as adjusted $ 35,111 $ 20,545 $ 92,147 $ 70,485 11.0 % 7.5 % 9.9 % 8.2 % Space and Defense Controls operating profit - as reported $ 25,368 $ 21,339 $ 70,742 $ 71,037 Inventory write-down — — 1,500 — Restructuring 87 — 1,924 — Space and Defense Controls operating profit - as adjusted $ 25,455 $ 21,339 $ 74,166 $ 71,037 11.4 % 10.4 % 11.3 % 11.9 % Industrial Systems operating profit - as reported $ 19,484 $ 23,004 $ 57,398 $ 66,715 Inventory write-down — — 1,705 — Restructuring 725 — 2,449 — Asset impairment — — 642 — Industrial Systems operating profit - as adjusted $ 20,209 $ 23,004 $ 62,194 $ 66,715 8.7 % 10.0 % 9.1 % 10.0 % Total operating profit - as adjusted $ 80,775 $ 64,888 $ 228,507 $ 208,237 10.5 % 9.2 % 10.1 % 9.8 %

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) July 2,

2022 October 2,

2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 93,912 $ 99,599 Restricted cash 1,952 1,315 Receivables, net 973,771 945,929 Inventories, net 592,358 613,095 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 60,693 58,842 Total current assets 1,722,686 1,718,780 Property, plant and equipment, net 673,620 645,778 Operating lease right-of-use assets 68,800 60,355 Goodwill 826,307 851,605 Intangible assets, net 98,375 106,095 Deferred income taxes 15,010 17,769 Other assets 34,258 32,787 Total assets $ 3,439,056 $ 3,433,169 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Current installments of long-term debt $ 1,008 $ 80,365 Accounts payable 219,428 200,602 Accrued compensation 86,593 112,703 Contract advances 293,794 263,686 Accrued liabilities and other 211,769 212,005 Total current liabilities 812,592 869,361 Long-term debt, excluding current installments 856,097 823,355 Long-term pension and retirement obligations 153,277 162,728 Deferred income taxes 71,799 64,642 Other long-term liabilities 113,866 112,939 Total liabilities 2,007,631 2,033,025 Shareholders' equity Common stock - Class A 43,806 43,803 Common stock - Class B 7,474 7,477 Additional paid-in capital 528,571 509,622 Retained earnings 2,338,956 2,237,848 Treasury shares (1,031,904) (1,007,506) Stock Employee Compensation Trust (85,565) (79,776) Supplemental Retirement Plan Trust (65,929) (63,764) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (303,984) (247,560) Total shareholders' equity 1,431,425 1,400,144 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,439,056 $ 3,433,169

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net earnings $ 125,761 $ 122,652 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 56,169 56,806 Amortization 9,998 10,000 Deferred income taxes 7,644 4,161 Equity-based compensation expense 6,747 6,420 Gain on sale of business (16,146) — Asset impairment and Inventory write-down 19,335 — Other 4,960 (2,781) Changes in assets and liabilities providing (using) cash: Receivables (58,668) (21,329) Inventories (6,778) 9,509 Accounts payable 27,184 (17,530) Contract advances 35,867 54,414 Accrued expenses (24,066) 3,503 Accrued income taxes 7,692 14,776 Net pension and post retirement liabilities 13,490 8,380 Other assets and liabilities (24,925) (18,401) Net cash provided by operating activities 184,264 230,580 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (11,837) (77,600) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (106,713) (88,573) Other investing transactions 33,283 3,615 Net cash used by investing activities (85,267) (162,558) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from revolving lines of credit 661,675 653,500 Payments on revolving lines of credit (629,251) (651,986) Proceeds from long-term debt — 42,300 Payments on long-term debt (80,273) (55,891) Payments on finance lease obligations (1,779) (1,588) Payment of dividends (24,653) (24,081) Proceeds from sale of treasury stock 10,792 4,603 Purchase of outstanding shares for treasury (30,485) (26,702) Proceeds from sale of stock held by SECT 7,586 679 Purchase of stock held by SECT (11,484) (3,535) Net cash used by financing activities (97,872) (62,701) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (6,175) 1,265 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (5,050) 6,586 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 100,914 85,072 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 95,864 $ 91,658

