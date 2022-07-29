Forma Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on August 5, 2022

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. FMTX, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on sickle cell disease (SCD), prostate cancer and other rare hematologic diseases and cancers, today announced that it will release second quarter 2022 financial results Friday, August 5, 2022. Forma management will host an investment community conference call at 8 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on August 5, 2022 to discuss these financial results and provide a business update.
Investors may participate in the call by using the registration link here. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in number as well as a PIN to enter the event. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the "News & Investors" section of Forma's website at www.formatherapeutics.com.
About Forma Therapeutics
Forma Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to transform the lives of patients with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Our pipeline is led by etavopivat, an investigational, once-daily, selective pyruvate kinase-R (PKR) activator designed to be a disease-modifying therapy with the potential to improve red blood cell (RBC) health and transform the lives of people living with sickle cell disease, thalassemia, and lower risk MDS. Our R&D engine combines deep biology insight, chemistry expertise and clinical development capabilities to create drug candidates with differentiated mechanisms of action focused on indications with high unmet need. Our work has generated a broad proprietary portfolio of programs with the potential to provide profound patient benefit. For more information, please visit www.FormaTherapeutics.com or follow us on Twitter @FORMAInc and LinkedIn.
